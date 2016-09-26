Your browser is out-of-date.

The astonishing renovation of a dreadful family home

Justwords Justwords
Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos Mediterranean style houses
While exploring the stunning sights and sounds of southern France, we came across an old house lying in a terribly dilapidated condition. The exterior showed clear signs of weathering by the elements, while the interiors were simply nightmarish. But the interior architects at Zizi Studio Magdalena Latos perceived the underlying potential of the ancient abode, and gave it a contemporary and extremely stylish overhaul. Armed with sleek and elegant designs, bright colours, trendy furniture, and other modish revamps, the house now makes for a supremely pretty picture. Let's explore further…

Before: a sorry state

The interior of the abode was a scary combination of mouldy walls, crumbling plaster, fading paint and dreadful furnishings. To make it liveable was a serious challenge.

After: smart and cosy bedroom

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos Mediterranean style bedroom
Creamy white freshly-painted walls and a light-hued wooden floor fill this renovated bedroom with a quaint cosiness. The stone-lined fireplace is a charming traditional touch, while the simple but elegant bed flaunts colourful bedding for a happy ambience.

Before: dreary facade

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
The bleak exterior walls made the facade look unattractive and drab. The door and windows were in need of some serious attention, too.

After: picture perfect

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos Mediterranean style houses
What an impressive sight the residence is now! Decked with natural stones, the facade looks rustic, gorgeous, and extremely inviting. The roof has been equipped with a pair of skylights so that more sunlight can enter with ease. Also note how the windows and door have been revamped in a stylish manner, to ensure a contemporary feel.

Before: dreadful dining space

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
Dated pink walls, a dark floor and shabby furnishings made the dining area an eyesore. A badly kept fireplace, old-fashioned sewing machine and shelving unit filled with odds and ends offered neither aesthetic pleasure nor convenience.

After: bright and cheerful makeover

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos Mediterranean style dining room
Pristine white walls and matching floor tiles now infuse the dining space with oodles of brightness and positivity. The fireplace looks neat now, and unnecessary clutter has been removed to usher in a feeling of expansiveness. Sheer drapes, vibrant flowers and a trendy shelf add pizzazz to the space, while the new dining table set looks impressive and cheerful.

Before: shabby bathroom

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
Mundane patterned tiles and outdated fittings offered little in the way of calming rejuvenation. Toiletries were arranged shabbily and led to a messy look.

After: refreshing and sensible

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos Mediterranean style bathroom
An artful mix of light-hued wood, white tiles and a hint of black lend Scandinavian finesse to this bathroom now. The double mirrors accompanied by chic double sinks help both him & her get ready at the same time! And the spacious cabinet with slatted doors offers smart storage for laundry or cleaning supplies.

Inspired by this stunning makeover? We are too! Find more brilliant home ideas with another transformation story: The makeover of a young woman's 24sqm home.

What do you like most about this charming home renovation?

