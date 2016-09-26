The astonishing renovation of a dreadful family home

While exploring the stunning sights and sounds of southern France, we came across an old house lying in a terribly dilapidated condition. The exterior showed clear signs of weathering by the elements, while the interiors were simply nightmarish. But the interior architects at Zizi Studio Magdalena Latos perceived the underlying potential of the ancient abode, and gave it a contemporary and extremely stylish overhaul. Armed with sleek and elegant designs, bright colours, trendy furniture, and other modish revamps, the house now makes for a supremely pretty picture. Let's explore further…
The interior of the abode was a scary combination of mouldy walls, crumbling plaster, fading paint and dreadful furnishings. To make it liveable was a serious challenge.
Creamy white freshly-painted walls and a light-hued wooden floor fill this renovated bedroom with a quaint cosiness. The stone-lined fireplace is a charming traditional touch, while the simple but elegant bed flaunts colourful bedding for a happy ambience.
The bleak exterior walls made the facade look unattractive and drab. The door and windows were in need of some serious attention, too.
What an impressive sight the residence is now! Decked with natural stones, the facade looks rustic, gorgeous, and extremely inviting. The roof has been equipped with a pair of skylights so that more sunlight can enter with ease. Also note how the windows and door have been revamped in a stylish manner, to ensure a contemporary feel.
Dated pink walls, a dark floor and shabby furnishings made the dining area an eyesore. A badly kept fireplace, old-fashioned sewing machine and shelving unit filled with odds and ends offered neither aesthetic pleasure nor convenience.
Pristine white walls and matching floor tiles now infuse the dining space with oodles of brightness and positivity. The fireplace looks neat now, and unnecessary clutter has been removed to usher in a feeling of expansiveness. Sheer drapes, vibrant flowers and a trendy shelf add pizzazz to the space, while the new dining table set looks impressive and cheerful.
Mundane patterned tiles and outdated fittings offered little in the way of calming rejuvenation. Toiletries were arranged shabbily and led to a messy look.
An artful mix of light-hued wood, white tiles and a hint of black lend Scandinavian finesse to this bathroom now. The double mirrors accompanied by chic double sinks help both him & her get ready at the same time! And the spacious cabinet with slatted doors offers smart storage for laundry or cleaning supplies.
