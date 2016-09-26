The astonishing renovation of a dreadful family home

An artful mix of light-hued wood, white tiles and a hint of black lend Scandinavian finesse to this bathroom now. The double mirrors accompanied by chic double sinks help both him & her get ready at the same time! And the spacious cabinet with slatted doors offers smart storage for laundry or cleaning supplies.

Inspired by this stunning makeover? We are too! Find more brilliant home ideas with another transformation story: The makeover of a young woman's 24sqm home.