7 apartment layouts you'll want to try

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Décoration d'une pièce à vivre, Violaine Denis Violaine Denis Modern living room
The best thing about home decorating is that you can move the furniture around and try out a whole range of looks without spending a single cent. Even if you love your current home layout, it's often a good idea to test out a few alternative arrangements anyway. It's far too easy to let yourself get locked into a certain decision and forget that there are lots of different ways to arrange the furniture in your home. So, if you're ready to entertain the idea of a new apartment layout, come with us to check out 7 apartment layouts we bet you'll want to try. Enjoy!

1. A step up

Apartamento Cool, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
The architectural features of the home can often be used to create a natural separation of zones within the home. Check out how this shift in floor level creates a really good sense of containment in this living room/dining room arrangement.

2. A kitchen island in the living room

homify Modern kitchen
Those with one-room apartments have probably experimented with something like this. A kitchen island can easily turn into part of the main living room furniture and make the home feel light, breezy and open.

3. Making the most of a window view

Décoration d'une pièce à vivre, Violaine Denis
Many people automatically arrange their sofas to be facing the entrance area of the living room. But it's really good to face them towards the window view instead. With a modular sofa, you can also use that corner unit to create an extra little boundary around the living room zone as well.

4. The entertainment corridor

Apartamento Praia, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
It's often good to separate the entertainment or TV area from the rest of the living space. It helps differentiate between the two activities and makes for a far healthier home. We love how this little corridor space has been used.

5. A smart dining nook

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
A dining nook can make all the difference in a small home. See how the designers have created one by using this little corner. 

6. The ultimate mezzanine layout

Minimalistic Interior spaces ---Living room interiors Preetham Interior Designer
Minimalistic Interior spaces ---Living room interiors

Mezzanines are often installed so both living areas receive maximum light from a single window source. Check out how the interior designers and decorators here have used the upper level to create a little second living room or nook too.

7. Single dining table idea

Living Spaces, ERC
We love this interior because the dining room is shoved up against the wall. It creates a sense of separation from the living room and keeps the walkway free too!

What do you think of the furniture layouts we explored today?

