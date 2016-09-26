Your browser is out-of-date.

10 perfectly simple homes you'll wish were yours

April Kennedy April Kennedy
ジムのある家, 大森建築設計室 大森建築設計室 Eclectic style houses White
Simple homes are often the most stunning homes. They might come in neat little packages, resemble storybook homes or even earthy country retreats. But what they all have in common is a lack of excess, unnecessary decorations or fussy details. They also happen to fit quite perfectly into the modern day aesthetic. This is one that focuses on the quality of materials, minimalist design and the quiet beauty in nature. Best of all, simple homes are cheaper and easier to construct because they are often available in prefabricated designs. So let's check out 10 perfectly simple homes. We bet you'll fall in love with at least one of them!

1. A white home with a peaked roof

ジムのある家, 大森建築設計室 大森建築設計室 Eclectic style houses White
大森建築設計室

大森建築設計室
大森建築設計室
大森建築設計室

This white home with a peaked roof is set in Japan. It has loads of privacy and a lot of internal space. It's definitely one for those who love a simple family home.

2. A country cabin

PROTOTIPO DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR PREFABRICADA, CON JURGEN VAN WEERELD I KARIN GIESBERTS, DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Prefabricated home
DMP arquitectura

DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

A love of simplicity often comes with a love of nature. This simple little country cabin is designed as one single volume and a flat roof. It's also prefabricated so it can be quickly and cheaply reproduced in almost any locale.

3. A modular home

Prefabricated House, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Minimalist houses
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

This modular home is composed of a single level, but the wrap around glass walls adds a certain sophistication. It's bold, refined and simply luxurious. There's certainly no need for fussy railings or decorations with a home like this.

4. The ultimate simple home

革工房の音色, 風景のある家.LLC 風景のある家.LLC Modern houses Iron/Steel White
風景のある家.LLC

風景のある家.LLC
風景のある家.LLC
風景のある家.LLC

Japanese architects often come up with some of the most perfectly simple homes. This little white Japanese home is simply perfect. It doesn't have a single front facing window, but it looks welcoming anyway.

5. Tiny prefabricated home

homify Eclectic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This tiny micro-home sits on wheels and has a single living area with lots of windows and a little porch. It definitely has an American colonial or old European cabin look to it. It's also one of the cutest little homes we've seen.

6. Simple single-level home

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

This home isn't the simplest we've seen. But it has a certain unity. The main windows all have the same dimensions, the roof is flat and it's simply composed of just a few natural materials.

7. A big black box home

景色切取る家, 風景のある家.LLC 風景のある家.LLC
風景のある家.LLC

風景のある家.LLC
風景のある家.LLC
風景のある家.LLC

This big black box of a home looks like a huge fun house to explore. It's as simple as a child's drawing and we suspect it's just as much fun inside. Note how the property is set on a corner block too.

8. Elegant and simple

笑顔とsky-line, 風景のある家.LLC 風景のある家.LLC Industrial style houses Concrete White
風景のある家.LLC

風景のある家.LLC
風景のある家.LLC
風景のある家.LLC

At first glance, this two level modern home looks just as simple as the others. But in truth, there is a lot of subtle variation in this facade. The front garden area is composed of subtle shifts in colour and the floating entrance steps continue the simple geometric theme.

9. The modest white home

みなも, 風景のある家.LLC 風景のある家.LLC Minimalist houses Concrete White
風景のある家.LLC

風景のある家.LLC
風景のある家.LLC
風景のある家.LLC

This family home is modest but superb. The colour scheme is white, there are no windows and the basic layout is fairly conventional. But all this restraint results in a home with undeniably understated elegance.

10. A home that belongs in a storybook

大河原の家, 株式会社井上貴詞建築設計事務所 株式会社井上貴詞建築設計事務所 Minimalist houses
株式会社井上貴詞建築設計事務所

株式会社井上貴詞建築設計事務所
株式会社井上貴詞建築設計事務所
株式会社井上貴詞建築設計事務所

We love storybook homes. They remind us of old fairytales and improbably flights of fancy. This wooden home is almost like a simple wooden barn. But the streamlined design and refined materials definitely make it a modern home.

For more simple inspiration, check out 11 homes that prove there's nothing bland about neutrals.

Which of these simple homes is your favourite?

