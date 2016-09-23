11 homes that prove there's nothing bland about neutrals

There is nothing bland about neutrals – these fabulously muted hues are adept at bringing a sense of sophistication and style to your home, with timelessness and poise. Age-defiant, modest and still extremely luxurious, neutral hues are favoured by interior designers and decorators, and it’s not hard to see why!

With a range of different tones, shades and hues, neutrals add character, charm and personality to your room, while offering calm peacefulness, serenity and harmony. There are plenty of ways to utilise neutral tones to create almost every possibly ambience you desire, be it drama and flair or calming restfulness. And we’d like to show you how…

To get you started we’ve gathered 11 of our favourite muted, neutral and pale interiors, which are anything but dull. These fabulous rooms are superbly arranged and designed, maximising their atmosphere and employing colours that are timeless and chic. No matter what room of your home you are hoping to refurbish, check out the images below and get started today!