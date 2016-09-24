8 clever ways to use the awkward spaces in your home

We all have them in our homes—awkward nooks, crannies, crevices and corners. Apart from the obvious design and decorating issues associated with a difficult floor plan, these small spaces can commonly create challenges and require innovative, creative thinking to overcome issues. Awkward spaces are unquestionably one of the most common design challenges a home renovator may face, and luckily due to this there are plenty of solutions.

Whether you realise it or not, most of us have an awkward space in our home—an irregular recess, an obstinate angle, or a peculiar junction, and more often than not, we find it problematic to deal with. With the rise in population, and the increasingly reduced home floor plan, it is essential to utilise and manage your home’s layout with modernisation and ingenuity.

Today on homify we are taking a look at some homes that make the most of their small and awkward spaces. These dwellings utilise clever storage systems, cupboards and generally embrace their tiny size. See if you can pick up a few ideas by checking out the homes below…