The perfect apartment in 70m²

If there's one thing we've learnt from checking out a range of homify 360° projects, it's that size certainly doesn’t matter when it comes to good design and successful interior decorating. Rather, it is about innovation, creativity, and what you do with the space you are given. From humble countryside homes, sky-high metropolitan condos to luxury villas, the overall appearance and ambience of an abode comes down to how well its scheme has been conceived and planned.
Today’s fabulous feature home proves that good things often come in modest packages. Designed by architects at Ferlazzo Natoli, this elegant and refined home is sure to tap into some of your domestic desires and style needs.
The brief? To modify, create and plan a contemporary apartment within its limited 70 m² plot. Embracing creativity, designers were able to generate a highly successful residence, with a sense of glamour, as well as practicality and liveability. Fancy a peek inside? Let’s take a look…
This kitchen is the first room we enter, and immediately we are taken aback by the size and setup of this space. As the narrow space was rather slim line, it seemed impossible that a kitchen could fit in this area, but the architects have done a wonderful job in including one.
The galley kitchen that has been added sits firmly along one wall of the dwelling, and boasts sleek fitting free joinery. The colour scheme is a combination of contrasting hues, with black/charcoal being employed for the splashback and countertop, while a chic, high gloss white is utilised for the cupboards.
We can also see the tiled grey flooring that has been used throughout the home. This is a low maintenance option that looks brilliant when paired with the cream and white colour palette.
Moving into the main living area, the dining space is a stark contrast against the textured black wall. This gorgeously eye-catching feature wall adds depth to the home, and increases its perceived spaciousness.
Greenery, in the form of indoor plants, has also been employed to bring liveliness within the apartment. With plenty of shelving, the designers were able to place lush foliage around the home, contributing to a welcoming and refreshing ambience.
Walking backwards for a minute, we are given a glimpse of the size of this room. An open plan layout, the dwelling embraces its compact space and employs built-in shelving to alleviate the issue of storage.
Floor to ceiling bookshelves are a wonderful addition to the space, while a spherical light fitting fills the room with a brightly illuminated vibe. The colour scheme is once again kept monochromatic, with greys and whites forming the main two colours that we see.
One of the best things that the architects and designers have managed to do in this compact home, is find a space for every little accessory and accoutrement. As we peek into the hallway, we see the sliding door that sits on a railing and leads to the kitchen. This sliding door has been added in replacement of a standard hinged door to ensure the dining area isn't compromised and is still comfortable.
Entering the bathroom, we're immediately shocked by how large and open this room feels. Generally bathrooms tend to suffer in the space stakes, especially within a compact home. However, this setup maximises a feeling of openness, and even includes a large entry-level shower.
Before we end our tour of this property, we take a peek at the floor plan. It's often important to get a look at the layout of a home. Floor plans can be difficult to visualise, but when paired with imagery of the completely dwelling, the scheme and structure of the abode becomes far more understandable. Here we can see the architects have managed to include a great deal of features within the apartment, including a master suite with dressing room and en suite.
