The perfect apartment in 70m²

If there's one thing we've learnt from checking out a range of homify 360° projects, it's that size certainly doesn’t matter when it comes to good design and successful interior decorating. Rather, it is about innovation, creativity, and what you do with the space you are given. From humble countryside homes, sky-high metropolitan condos to luxury villas, the overall appearance and ambience of an abode comes down to how well its scheme has been conceived and planned.

Today’s fabulous feature home proves that good things often come in modest packages. Designed by architects at Ferlazzo Natoli, this elegant and refined home is sure to tap into some of your domestic desires and style needs.

The brief? To modify, create and plan a contemporary apartment within its limited 70 m² plot. Embracing creativity, designers were able to generate a highly successful residence, with a sense of glamour, as well as practicality and liveability. Fancy a peek inside? Let’s take a look…