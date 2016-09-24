The 95sqm home you've always wanted

In today's 360°, we explore a home that has a little something for everyone. Situated on the outskirts of a Brazilian city, this stunning structure is home to a couple who wanted a private space away from the hustle and bustle and one that was closer to nature. Architects 3.4 have more than complied! They have crafted a contemporary building that is both exquisite and unique in its simplicity. It integrates the scenic countryside into the design and offers stunning views from every angle.

Occupying a space of only 95sqm, this unique home offers its owners tons of comfort and style, coupled with energy-efficiency that not only reduces carbon print but also overall long-term costs. We'll be the first ones to admit that this is a pretty ideal dream home! Let's explore this gorgeous home, photographed to perfection by Brazilian Joana França.