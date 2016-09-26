An L-shaped house for the ultimate cosy life

Today on homify we travel to the northern Kantō region of Japan. Here we will explore a wooden Japanese home with a huge, open interior of double height and some uniquely Japanese features. The dramatic pull of the large open space gives the home a naturally internal focus. But the home also has an L-shaped layout. As with many L-shaped homes, the two wings of the home have abundant glass doors that create a sort of embrace around the outdoor area. This makes the outdoor deck an integral part of the internal decor. As a result, the home is not only private – it's also saturated in natural appeal.

Come with us to explore its features further through a series of beautiful photos. We should add that it comes to us courtesy of Japanese architects Atelier N. Enjoy!