The incredible revamp of a crumbling home

What a brilliant transformation! The expert team at Novodeco visualized the alley as the nucleus for a party and converted it to a large open area for socialising. The chic awning, big grill and variety of plants enhance the natural appeal of the space. The family crest emblazoned on the wall is an impressive and regal touch that adds a dash of glamour and grandeur to the area.

The play between modern and vintage architectural styles, teamed with a blend of earthy and sophisticated elements, results in a fascinating modern residence.

For more home inspiration, take a look at another makeover story: A drab home's seriously stylish makeover.