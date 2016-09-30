Your browser is out-of-date.

9 unusual living spaces to give you ideas

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Work Studio, Shreya Bhimani Designs
A house isn't a home without a unique touch. It's the key difference between a home… and a showroom! It's also a little (or big) expression of your private personality. But how can you create a unique home when everyone else is trying to do exactly the same thing? Well, copying isn't the full answer, but as every interior designer and decorator knows, it sure helps to fire up the inspiration. So come with us to check out 9 unique living spaces. When you fall in love with an unusual living space, just remember that the process of recreation might lead you in a whole new direction…

1. The double mezzanine

Staircase Shreya Bhimani Designs
Shreya Bhimani Designs

Staircase

Shreya Bhimani Designs
Shreya Bhimani Designs
Shreya Bhimani Designs

It's common to have one mezzanine, but what about installing two facing each other! This unique home also has a fabulous central floating staircase to boot! It's certainly an unusual choice of layout.

2. Is it a bed or a window seat…

Study Room With window Seating Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Study Room With window Seating

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

We love this unique living room design because it could work equally well in a small or large home. The window seat could work equally well as a permanent bed too. 

3. Secret cupboards and sleeping nooks

Loft ZURITA. Madrid, Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos

Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos

If you have ever wondered what to do with the empty corners of your home, check out this! The whole upper left hand corner of this room is a little storage room and the room straight ahead? That's the bedroom. It's accessed by a movable staircase!

4. A dining room with swings!

​Swing Table 8 person Duffy London
Duffy London

​Swing Table 8 person

Duffy London
Duffy London
Duffy London

Dining is certainly a whole lot more fun with some swinging chairs. This whole dining table unit makes such a style statement, we reckon it doubles as a decorative piece too.

5. Geometric, wooden and totally unique

Room 1 straight view Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Room 1 straight view

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Sometimes a unique living space has such a strong and striking style that the normal elements take on a whole new life. This Japanese inspired bedroom has timber panels that run up to cover the ceiling too.

6. Modest and different

Magnetika system - "Y" magnetic shelves Ronda Design
Ronda Design

Magnetika system—Y magnetic shelves

Ronda Design
Ronda Design
Ronda Design

Unique living spaces don't always need to be loud and in your face. A home can be made different with just the slightest changes as seen in this unusual floating shelf. The limited grey blue colour scheme unifies all the elements together beautifully.

7. The kitchen countertop in the shape of a ship

Küche - MARECUCINA, ALNO AG
ALNO AG

ALNO AG
ALNO AG
ALNO AG

Older ship designs are just so beautiful that they have inspired many a home builder. This kitchen even has a kitchen countertop in the shape of an old ship. It's certainly striking.

8. Houseplans in unusual spaces

apart46m , Vashantsev Nik
Vashantsev Nik

Vashantsev Nik
Vashantsev Nik
Vashantsev Nik

Indoor greenery normally takes the form of houseplants and even living green walls. But it's rare to see houseplants installed like this. This is totally affordable and unique too!

9. A black bedroom ceiling

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Black ceilings are just about one of the most potentially disastrous decorating choices you can do. But this bedroom might just inspire some of our readers to rethink a black ceiling. It works of course because it's certainly set off by the lush green lively wallpaper.

For more home inspiration, check out 9 kitchen decor ideas perfect for Singapore homes.

Which of these unusual interiors is your favourite?

