9 unusual living spaces to give you ideas

A house isn't a home without a unique touch. It's the key difference between a home… and a showroom! It's also a little (or big) expression of your private personality. But how can you create a unique home when everyone else is trying to do exactly the same thing? Well, copying isn't the full answer, but as every interior designer and decorator knows, it sure helps to fire up the inspiration. So come with us to check out 9 unique living spaces. When you fall in love with an unusual living space, just remember that the process of recreation might lead you in a whole new direction…
It's common to have one mezzanine, but what about installing two facing each other! This unique home also has a fabulous central floating staircase to boot! It's certainly an unusual choice of layout.
We love this unique living room design because it could work equally well in a small or large home. The window seat could work equally well as a permanent bed too.
If you have ever wondered what to do with the empty corners of your home, check out this! The whole upper left hand corner of this room is a little storage room and the room straight ahead? That's the bedroom. It's accessed by a movable staircase!
Dining is certainly a whole lot more fun with some swinging chairs. This whole dining table unit makes such a style statement, we reckon it doubles as a decorative piece too.
Sometimes a unique living space has such a strong and striking style that the normal elements take on a whole new life. This Japanese inspired bedroom has timber panels that run up to cover the ceiling too.
Ymagnetic shelves
Unique living spaces don't always need to be loud and in your face. A home can be made different with just the slightest changes as seen in this unusual floating shelf. The limited grey blue colour scheme unifies all the elements together beautifully.
Older ship designs are just so beautiful that they have inspired many a home builder. This kitchen even has a kitchen countertop in the shape of an old ship. It's certainly striking.
Indoor greenery normally takes the form of houseplants and even living green walls. But it's rare to see houseplants installed like this. This is totally affordable and unique too!
Black ceilings are just about one of the most potentially disastrous decorating choices you can do. But this bedroom might just inspire some of our readers to rethink a black ceiling. It works of course because it's certainly set off by the lush green lively wallpaper.
