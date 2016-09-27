The ultimate space-saving apartment

When you’re working with a limited floor plan, or a constricted layout, it pays to be innovative. Creativity is what has inspired today’s project, which takes a lack of space and privacy and totally reconstructs the way we think about compact living. Situated in Milan, and designed by the pioneering team at PLANAIR, this minute and minuscule dwelling is sure to surprise and mesmerise.

Conceived as a fully transmutable interior, which alters depending on the desired use, the home employs moveable timber walls. These walls can be added and removed, essentially transforming the residence into several different dwellings. To combat the lack of space, the design incorporated in-built storage, as well as plenty of areas that offer multi-function uses.

Want to see more and check out the interior of this truly inventive apartment? Keep reading below, and perhaps glean a few tips and tricks for your own home’s design and décor.