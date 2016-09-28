10 smart ways to cut your living costs and save money

In this age of consumerism, it’s easy to get carried away with thoughtless spending and indulgence. The fact is, we waste a huge amount of food, services and other consumables, ignoring the fact that we can live in a far more wholesome, waste-free way. We all have certain weaknesses when it comes to spending. You might have an addiction to take-out food, clothing, or beauty products. All of these unnecessary purchases contribute to your household bills and spending, and can easily blow way out of proportion if not monitored.

If you’re feeling unfocussed and in need to a clear plan to tackle Singapore living expenses, then read on below and let us show you a few ways you can cut costs!