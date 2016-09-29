Your browser is out-of-date.

8 ways to keep your apartment organised

Betten, Massive Naturmöbel Massive Naturmöbel BedroomBeds & headboards
Apartment organisation—two words that often send shivers down the average home dweller’s spine. All homes accumulate clutter and mess, but it is often small properties and apartments that really suffer. If your home is a chaotic muddle of jumbled junk, it’s definitely time to toss the trash and dispose of the debris. 

To get you started, we’ve gathered 8 ways to keep you organised and orderly. These simple steps are part of the happy (and clean) homeowners manual, and guaranteed to keep your place in tiptop shape. 

Check them out below, dust off the cleaning gloves and get to work transforming your home from devastating to delightful!

1. Get the right furniture

Furniture isn't just a household accessory that sits in the corner and looks pretty, it actually serves an essential and necessary purpose: storing your domestic odds and ends. 

Making sure you have the right furniture is the first step to keeping an organised apartment. Invest in items that elegantly hold and store your living appurtenances, ensuring they are practical, stylish and efficient. 

2. Focus your attention on the entry and hallways

The entry and hallways tend to bear the brunt of items being dumped as soon as a household member walks in the door. Employ some floating furniture, similar to the example above, which will save space, while also offering an area for common apartment items.

If you need assistance with your hallway cleaning and organisation, chat to an interior designer, who will be able to offer some practical and expert advice. 

3. Employ a minimalist aesthetic

Minimalism isn't just for those who want a chic and sleek apartment style, it can also benefit those who wish to live in a de-cluttered and more simplistic manner. De-clutter your life and your home by getting rid of everything you no longer need. Keep the essentials and improve your apartment's organisation effortlessly.

4. Go for smart storage

Organisation and smart storage go hand in hand. Look for different ways to give everything a home within your home, and avoid leaving things out in the open. We love these hanging wall containers, which would be perfect for annoyingly small and easily lost household items.

5. Work with space you didn't think you had

In apartments, we often forget that there is more space than we think. In this bedroom, the bed has underneath storage areas, which can hold linen and other bedding necessities.

6. Audit your bathroom cupboards regularly

The bathroom is home to all manner of unnecessary mess and clutter, with many finding it particular difficult to keep organised and orderly. There are two essentials that you should employ to ensure your bathroom stays neat and tidy. Firstly, incorporate drawer and cupboard tidies, and secondly, set a regular routine of auditing and cleaning. 

7. Give your home office the time of day!

A home office, along with the bathroom, is a space that commonly becomes disorganised and messy. Set a designated time to take a look at your storage situation. Open desks such as this one are good at reducing mess, while the additional cupboard behind works to hold all domestic necessities. 

8. Reduce your closet clutter

Closet clutter is often responsible for a disorganised apartment. Cleaning out your clothes and accessories makes more room, which in turn ensures that everything has a neat, tidy and easy place to live within your abode. Donate anything you no longer need (or have never worn!), and give your home a chance at ordered organisation. 

Did this Ideabook inspire you to organise and clean you apartment? If you need some more encouragement, we think you'll like: 7 habits to keep your home always clean

Do you have any additional tips for our homify community? 

