8 ways to keep your apartment organised

Apartment organisation—two words that often send shivers down the average home dweller’s spine. All homes accumulate clutter and mess, but it is often small properties and apartments that really suffer. If your home is a chaotic muddle of jumbled junk, it’s definitely time to toss the trash and dispose of the debris.

To get you started, we’ve gathered 8 ways to keep you organised and orderly. These simple steps are part of the happy (and clean) homeowners manual, and guaranteed to keep your place in tiptop shape.

Check them out below, dust off the cleaning gloves and get to work transforming your home from devastating to delightful!