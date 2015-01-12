Kitchen island inspiration

The island has become one of the most desired items in any kitchen, and for good reason. With houses increasingly open--plan in their design, the traditional idea of the kitchen has been redefined. Modern kitchen design allows for the inclusion of sinks, hobs, ovens and dishwashers and more in kitchen islands; their design has moved far beyond the simple breakfast bar. If you're looking for more space to to work at or sit at, a kitchen island is the ideal 'functional element' for your kitchen. Kitchen islands invite sociability, placing kitchen tasks like cooking or washing up right at the centre of the room, rather than hidden off to one side. An island with integrated seating means everyone will gravitate together in the same place, whether they're working, eating, or just hanging out. No wonder they've become so popular!