Pantone colour of the year 2015: Marsala

The Pantone Colour of the Year 2015 is an earthy shade of red called Marsala. Watch out, because this year it will definitely show up absolutely everywhere. This deep red tone alternates between brown, Bordeaux and copper, and contrasts wonderfully with the Pantone Colour of the Year 2014—a radiant violet tone called 'Radiant Orchid'. Chances are, the earthy, natural tones of Marsala will take both the fashion and interior design worlds by a storm this year, as it's both a perfect complement and contrast to so many other colours out there. Style-wise, too, it works in everything from sleek modernism to luxe classicism.
Have a look below at some examples of interiors and furnitures that are already on the Marsala bandwagon; and see for yourself how it might fit in with your own home design and colour scheme.
Here we see the rich, earthy colour on a side table given the 'shabby chic' treatment. Bright yet elegant, this beautiful shade of red breathes new life into this vintage piece of furniture. The beauty of Marsala is its effortless combination of apparent opposites: it is at once bold and restrained. Whether, in the kitchen, bathroom or bedroom, this trendy shade of red will fit right in, and breath new life into your home.
Red tones are said to have a stimulating effect, and some experts argue that they can actually increase appetite—hence so many restaurants and cafes are decked out in various shades of red. If you're bold, brave, and perhaps in need of stimulation in the kitchen, you could consider taking the leap, as here, and painting cabinets in this striking Marsala hue. White accents in this example keep things from going too far over-the-top.
If going all-in with such a striking colour seems daunting, or mad, then slowly venturing into the trend with small home accessories will keep you on trend without having to repaint your kitchen. Since Marsala harmonises so beautifully with neutral tones, using it as a subtle highlight will make your existing decor sing. As well as neutral tones, Marsala also fits perfectly with autumnal shades such as mustard yellow, dark blue and forest green.
Red leather has eked out an existence in the shadows since the 1980s, but watch out! This sensational combination is finally back on the trend radar for 2015!
Especially when the rest of the decor is contemporary, a red leather sofa like this one is a distinctive, modern statement that will make any living room cool and stylish.
In an otherwise rather minimalist living room the earthy red shade of the chairs brings cheer, albeit of a restrained type. Again, as in the kitchen above, the colour is stimulating and uplifting. This image shows just how easy it is to integrate the new colour in the home.
For those who prefer to keep an interior colour scheme subtle, bright details that can easily be removed again are the ideal way to experiment with colour. If you want to give Marsala a try, but don't want to commit, how about some bath towels in the shade, or perhaps a mat or shower curtain? If find the shade is just too much, you can always hide them away in a cupboard!
Or you could go in completely the opposite direction, and cover an entire wall in Marsala! The earthy shade will completely transform a room that was once white or beige. Of course, this isn't for everyone, but if you've fallen in love with the colour, then there's no reason you shouldn't go for it with Pantone's Colour of the Year 2015!