Pantone colour of the year 2015: Marsala

The Pantone Colour of the Year 2015 is an earthy shade of red called Marsala. Watch out, because this year it will definitely show up absolutely everywhere. This deep red tone alternates between brown, Bordeaux and copper, and contrasts wonderfully with the Pantone Colour of the Year 2014—a radiant violet tone called 'Radiant Orchid'. Chances are, the earthy, natural tones of Marsala will take both the fashion and interior design worlds by a storm this year, as it's both a perfect complement and contrast to so many other colours out there. Style-wise, too, it works in everything from sleek modernism to luxe classicism.

Have a look below at some examples of interiors and furnitures that are already on the Marsala bandwagon; and see for yourself how it might fit in with your own home design and colour scheme.