Pantone colour of the year 2015: Marsala

Maia Devereux Maia Devereux
CALVOS - FS, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG KitchenCabinets & shelves
Loading admin actions …

The Pantone Colour of the Year 2015 is an earthy shade of red called Marsala. Watch out, because this year it will definitely show up absolutely everywhere. This deep red tone alternates between brown, Bordeaux and copper, and contrasts wonderfully with the Pantone Colour of the Year 2014—a radiant violet tone called 'Radiant Orchid'. Chances are, the earthy, natural tones of Marsala will take both the fashion and interior design worlds by a storm this year, as it's both a perfect complement and contrast to so many other colours out there. Style-wise, too, it works in everything from sleek modernism to luxe classicism. 

Have a look below at some examples of interiors and furnitures that are already on the Marsala bandwagon; and see for yourself how it might fit in with your own home design and colour scheme.

Romantic accents

Chalk Paint™ decorative paint by Annie Sloan www.anniesloan.com, Annie Sloan Annie Sloan
Annie Sloan

Chalk Paint™ decorative paint by Annie Sloan www.anniesloan.com

Annie Sloan
Annie Sloan
Annie Sloan

Here we see the rich, earthy colour on a side table given the 'shabby chic' treatment. Bright yet elegant, this beautiful shade of red breathes new life into this vintage piece of furniture. The beauty of Marsala is its effortless combination of apparent opposites: it is at once bold and restrained. Whether, in the kitchen, bathroom or bedroom, this trendy shade of red will fit right in, and breath new life into your home.

Stimulating red

CALVOS - FS, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG KitchenCabinets & shelves
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

Red tones are said to have a stimulating effect, and some experts argue that they can actually increase appetite—hence so many restaurants and cafes are decked out in various shades of red. If you're bold, brave, and perhaps in need of stimulation in the kitchen, you could consider taking the leap, as here, and painting cabinets in this striking Marsala hue. White accents in this example keep things from going too far over-the-top.

Decorative accents

Schalen und Gefäße, Holzobjekte, FRIEDEMANN BUEHLER STUDIO FRIEDEMANN BUEHLER STUDIO HouseholdStorage
FRIEDEMANN BUEHLER STUDIO

FRIEDEMANN BUEHLER STUDIO
FRIEDEMANN BUEHLER STUDIO
FRIEDEMANN BUEHLER STUDIO

If going all-in with such a striking colour seems daunting, or mad, then slowly venturing into the trend with small home accessories will keep you on trend without having to repaint your kitchen. Since Marsala harmonises so beautifully with neutral tones,  using it as a subtle highlight will make your existing decor sing. As well as neutral tones, Marsala also fits perfectly with autumnal shades such as mustard yellow, dark blue and forest green.

Red leather is back!

Chesterfield Sofa 'Old Fashion' model, LUCY retrò & chic LUCY retrò & chic Living roomSofas & armchairs
LUCY retrò &amp; chic

Chesterfield Sofa 'Old Fashion' model

LUCY retrò & chic
LUCY retrò &amp; chic
LUCY retrò & chic

Red leather has eked out an existence in the shadows since the 1980s, but watch out! This sensational combination is finally back on the trend radar for 2015!

Especially when the rest of the decor is contemporary, a red leather sofa like this one is a distinctive, modern statement that will make any living room cool and stylish.

A refined and restrained colour

homify Minimalist dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

In an otherwise rather minimalist living room the earthy red shade of the chairs brings cheer, albeit of a restrained type. Again, as in the kitchen above, the colour is stimulating and uplifting. This image shows just how easy it is to integrate the new colour in the home.

Removable details

Estilo mediterráneo, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo BathroomStorage
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

For those who prefer to keep an interior colour scheme subtle, bright details that can easily be removed again are the ideal way to experiment with colour. If you want to give Marsala a try, but don't want to commit, how about some bath towels in the shade, or perhaps a mat or shower curtain? If find the shade is just too much, you can always hide them away in a cupboard!

Push the boat out

​SECRET GUEST HOUSE, Pascal Arquitectos Pascal Arquitectos Modern dining room
Pascal Arquitectos

​SECRET GUEST HOUSE

Pascal Arquitectos
Pascal Arquitectos
Pascal Arquitectos

Or you could go in completely the opposite direction, and cover an entire wall in Marsala! The earthy shade will completely transform a room that was once white or beige. Of course, this isn't for everyone, but if you've fallen in love with the colour, then there's no reason you shouldn't go for it with Pantone's Colour of the Year 2015!

Do you like Pantone's colour of the year? Would you paint an entire room in it? Let us know in the comments!

