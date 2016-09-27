12 beautiful indoor courtyard ideas to try

An indoor courtyard garden is undoubtedly one of the most coveted features a home can possess. It infuses the home with that special, calming energy that only green plants can provide. Unlike a balcony or terrace, an courtyard garden is traditionally a bit more inward looking. It's usually self contained and the walls are high. So instead of designing around a view, you're looking at creating focus on the walls and garden features. To show what we mean, we'll now present 12 indoor courtyard gardens. There's definitely something here to inspire our Singapore readers!