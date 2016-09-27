Your browser is out-of-date.

12 beautiful indoor courtyard ideas to try

April Kennedy April Kennedy
T House, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates
An indoor courtyard garden is undoubtedly one of the most coveted features a home can possess. It infuses the home with that special, calming energy that only green plants can provide. Unlike a balcony or terrace, an courtyard garden is traditionally a bit more inward looking. It's usually self contained and the walls are high. So instead of designing around a view, you're looking at creating focus on the walls and garden features. To show what we mean, we'll now present 12 indoor courtyard gardens. There's definitely something here to inspire our Singapore readers!

1. Mature tropical courtyard garden

T House, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

This mature tropical courtyard garden has a stunning array of potted plants. The refined and abundant look has been created by using plants at varying heights and wooden features that emphasise the height of the space.

2. Brazilian colonial-style courtyard

Casa de Campo Helvetia, Marcelo Bicudo Arquitetura Marcelo Bicudo Arquitetura Colonial style conservatory
Marcelo Bicudo Arquitetura

Marcelo Bicudo Arquitetura
Marcelo Bicudo Arquitetura
Marcelo Bicudo Arquitetura

It's not often we see very bright yellow garden walls. But it's a look that really works with the lavish Romanesque-style fountain and decorative panels. The plants of course provide a good balance to that strong yellow hue too.

3. High-walled courtyard garden

Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Minimalist style garden
Pop Arq

Pop Arq
Pop Arq
Pop Arq

This high-walled courtyard garden is interesting because it looks quite low maintenance. The ivy covered wall provides a whole lot of greenery without intruding on floor space too.

4. Courtyard with a lap pool

House of Shells by Ramón Castellanos. Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Cadiz, Spain. , Pablo Cousinou Pablo Cousinou Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace
Pablo Cousinou

Pablo Cousinou
Pablo Cousinou
Pablo Cousinou

This long lap pool may take up most of this little courtyard area, but it's definitely not a problem with the right designer. Outdoor pools and ponds just tend to expand our sense of space in a little courtyard. 

5. The courtyard garden spanning two levels

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

The wild, tumbling look of abundant greenery is easily created by placing plants at various levels around the courtyard. The height is further emphasised in this indoor courtyard garden that spans two levels.

6. Courtyard with a private pond

Casa Sol , José Vigil Arquitectos José Vigil Arquitectos Tropical style houses
José Vigil Arquitectos

José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos

This totally plush courtyard garden has one of the best pools or ponds we've seen. The huge ferns on either side really add to the feeling of abundance. This kind of feature would be a great asset in cooling down a home too.

7. Drop pool

Casa de la Luz, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Colonial style balcony, veranda & terrace
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

The combination of staircase and plunge pool here is definitely one that will inspire young and old to go for a dip. There is just one large palm tree and some small shrubs, but it definitely has the feel of a private little resort.

8. Urban garden oasis

Dom z wewnętrznym PATIO, Autorskie Studio Projektu QUBATURA Autorskie Studio Projektu QUBATURA Modern conservatory
Autorskie Studio Projektu QUBATURA

Autorskie Studio Projektu QUBATURA
Autorskie Studio Projektu QUBATURA
Autorskie Studio Projektu QUBATURA

This urban oasis may inspire readers who interested in creating an indoor courtyard garden in a dense urban area. It's simple, easy and it's a very doable DIY project.

9. Small and perfectly composed urban garden

Jardín japonés para tortugas en Alicante., David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje Asian style garden
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

This little Asian-style urban garden is simply perfectly composed and arranged. It has running water, bamboo, a little grassy area and a stone garden too. All these elements come together to provide interest and scale.

10. Sky light

SPA JIVA, Ambrosi I Etchegaray Ambrosi I Etchegaray Minimalist spa
Ambrosi I Etchegaray

Ambrosi I Etchegaray
Ambrosi I Etchegaray
Ambrosi I Etchegaray

The bold contrasts in space and light are quite stunning in this garden. The garden can be enjoyed from four sides and it is surrounded by glass walls too. That means in infuses the indoor space with green decoration too.

11. Narrow urban garden

Casa Reiten, GAP Studio GAP Studio Country style conservatory
GAP Studio

GAP Studio
GAP Studio
GAP Studio

Many urban dwellers may want a low-maintenance urban garden like this. There are no garden beds and this means there's no need to worry about water issues. Instead, there's a little dry pebble garden, stone pavers and lots of pot plants. 

12. Tumbling high garden

Casa PN, ZD+A ZD+A Eclectic style garden
ZD+A

ZD+A
ZD+A
ZD+A

The bi-folding doors in this home open the interior right up to make the most of the courtyard. It makes the home feel larger and extends the living space too. Finally, note how the high foliage on the right makes the area feel higher and larger too.

Which of these amazing indoor courtyards is your favourite?

