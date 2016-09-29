A drab home transformed with a few small changes

Dotted with architecture from the gothic and neoclassical to Soviet and ultramodern, the Polish capital of Warsaw is picturesque and culturally rich. And today, we will witness the charming transformation of an old and glum home, skillfully implemented by the creative home stagers at Better Home. REALIZACJA IV was originally an uninspiring abode peppered with boring furniture, and it lacked cosiness or aesthetic appeal. But, post makeover, bright colours and artistic touches have filled the residence with a newfound joy! So come and take a closer look to get inspired…
The living area, prior to the staging, looked uninviting and bare, with only a shelf standing near the large window. The walls looked dingy too.
Freshly painted with pristine white, the walls and ceiling of the living space now impart a bright and airy feel. Cosy white couches and a quaint white coffee table allow you to sit and chat with your guests comfortably, while dark green cushions add pops of colour here. A stylish wooden cabinet stands in the corner for storing things, while a wire basket sits near the armchair to hold magazines. The wildlife photograph on the wall and the pretty bunch of flowers add pizzazz to the welcoming space.
The herringbone floor of the bedroom could look more beautiful with some thorough cleaning, while the walls called for some more brightness. Old-fashioned and depressing furniture didn’t make things any better.
After the makeover, the warmth and lustre of the herringbone floor complements the bright white sheen of the bedroom beautifully. Sheer white drapes at the window make for a dreamy feel, while indoor greenery and homely knick-knacks make this a soothing space. A smart foldable day bed on wheels utilises the available space efficiently, while a sewing machine stands near the window for moments of creative pursuit. Arty cushions add dashes of fun, while sleek floating shelves usher in modernism.
The dark and imposing closets flanking the austere-looking bed made this bedroom unwelcoming and dull. Essential cosy touches were missing too.
A sleek and smart closet in white and glass now caters to storage needs in this pretty bedroom. The bed with its white and pale grey accents now looks more breathable and plush. Soft cushions, quaint side tables and a globular pendant lamp make for a homely feel here, while birds lend an arty touch to the wall as well as the bed.
Impressed by the charming makeover of this once gloomy and drab Polish home? We are too!
