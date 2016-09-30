10 elegant designs for narrow hallways

If there is one architectural element that really bugs designers and homeowners alike, it has to be narrow and slender interior spaces. These tight areas can wreak havoc with your ornamentation and decorative scheme, as well as possibly leaving you thinking your dwelling is destined to feel cramped, cloistered and constricted. However, all is not lost!

For many city residents, especially those in Singapore, Hong Kong and other megalopolises, contending with long and often narrow hallways or corridors is a fact of life. When decorating and dealing with these frustrating zones it is important to be innovative, creative and above all, patient.

To provide a few tips and hints, as well as a handful of successful demonstrations, we’ve gathered 10 elegant designs to suit your narrow hallway. Read on below, and give your most exasperating domiciliary space a sophisticated refresh and refurbishment.