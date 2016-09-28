The 70sqm home you won't forget

The light and vibrant feel of the home is continued in the transitional areas. There are no heavy furnishings and the interior has lots of large white spaces. But it's the blue trims on the doorways that really expands our sense of space. It draws the eye upwards and gives the home a bright, elevated quality. This home certainly has an ambience that's perfect for those looking to furnish a relaxing country home with a difference.

For more of the simple things in life, check out 10 perfectly simple homes you'll wish were yours.