The creative transformation of a hideous kitchen

Whether you sit at the sparkling aquamarine dining table with pretty blue chairs or at the sleek breakfast bar, this is indeed a cheery setting for a meal! Replacing the cabinets that divided the kitchen and dining areas with the breakfast bar is an ingenious touch that has integrated the two spaces perfectly. The recessed lighting and pendant lamps add a dash of contemporary pizzazz, while the large window allows a flood of natural light.

This incredible makeover, undertaken by Estudio Nicolas Pierry, combined dreamy colours and smart functionality to convert a dated, unattractive kitchen into a modern beauty!

