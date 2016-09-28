The perfect house for only S$75,000

Everything about this home is amazing and a little bit fairy tale-like. Firstly, the entire home was created for a mere S$75,000 which, as we all know, is utterly minuscule these days, let alone for such a dream house.
Nevertheless, the capital was raised through a bank loan and the 120m² could be embarked upon, but the architect's design was unique in terms of how much of the plot was reserved for garden space. We think you'll be staggered to learn that a whopping 50% was held back in order to landscape a wonderful setting, making the house modest, but perfectly sized for the young couple that would live there. Let's take a closer look and see if we can spot all those personal touches that make this home design so phenomenally different and good value!
Original article by Amy Buxton for homify UK
Found in Argentina, there can be no denying this house is as beautiful as it is good value for money. Finished in a striking white render, the whole building looks to have been built around a central tree that ties the mood of the project together.
As we already know, a huge garden was of utmost importance, so this mature leafy friend must be a focal point for the build.
The project has been completed in an area known locally as being
lost in the mountains.
La Hornilla in Cordoba, Argentina is special in that it can offer all the modern conveniences that a large town or city would be able to, but with a far deeper connection to nature at the same time.
Isn't it stunning?
The entire house was created around a central area that appears to be the heart of the home, with the tree standing pride of place, as already highlighted above.
This defines the layout of the house, with the core social functions of living room and kitchen on one side, while the more private rooms are found on the other. The two areas open into the garden via a corridor that connects both sectors.
While having an eye-catching home is lovely it can draw unwanted attention, so we are in love with how private this whole house feels.
While both private and social areas are connected by a corridor to the outside world, these static, mostly solid walls, really give out a 'don't come too close' feel. It's as though the clients have created their very own modern fortress.
We've already looked at the façade but now we're staring straight at that tree and drinking in everything it brings to this project.
Truly an organic and beautiful central focal point, the house looks to be enveloping the tree and drawing in positivity and calm from it. What a staggering design!
Though this is only a rendering, we think it gives you a great idea of how it will actually feel to walk into this dream home.
There's such a sense of stillness and a natural peace that resonates from the white walls and striated wood terrace. We can't imagine anywhere better to end a long, stressful day. And to think, all this could be yours for just S$75,000
For more ideal home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The ultimate space-saving apartment