A one-storey family home in Korea

On today's 360°, we explore a Korean family home heavily inspired by Japanese design, in both its traditional and modern variations. Japanese architecture tends to focus on lines, shapes and mass rather than ornamentation and as a result, fits right in with modern design. This design principle has been liberally applied here by the Japanese-based architects who have crafted a home that is traditional at its core while modern in its sensibilities.

Fortunately, the architects had enough room to play around with, a luxury in South Korea where ample space is often hard to come by and therefore, considered a luxury. The house itself is built on a limited plot but room was made for a substantial garden outside as well as a courtyard inside, which opens up the space further and lends an organic feel to the home.

The interiors are kept simple yet elegant. Let's take a look.