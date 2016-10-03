The chic makeover of a tiny apartment

What a pretty setting for a romantic dinner! The dainty white table with its classy stools and delicate lace tablecloth go well with the fresh white walls. We love the border of attractive tiles at floor level that does much to boost the elegance of the furniture.

BL Design e Arquitectura de Interiores have surpassed themselves with their ingenious space-optimizing tricks, while adding stylish touches at every step!

