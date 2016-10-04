9 low-cost ways to transform your home with paint

Wall colour can easily influence both the style and atmosphere of a room. When we think of colour, most of the time individuals pick a hue that is modest, simple and in-keeping with the home’s existing scheme. This certainly isn’t an issue, but it definitely doesn’t add an interesting, eye-catching or attention-grabbing ambience. Your wall is a blank canvas, so why not let your imagination run wild and free?
Today’s ideabook will show you 9 types of non-standard painting. These rooms have taken innovation and creativity to the next level to impart a feeling of uniqueness and originality. Want to learn more? Read on below and check out these fabulous examples.
Instead of painting your walls a simple monochromatic hue, combining two shades can help create depth and instill a 3D ambience. The green and white contrast is chic, while helping the room extend outwards, adding spaciousness and style.
Why paint the whole wall, when you can paint half the wall and employ a highly successful and enjoyable aesthetic. This bright ultramarine tone works almost like a bed head for the room, while the indented shelves retain their white inserts, which is visually appealing and wonderfully effective.
Even less than the half wall, a one-third painting can work much like wainscoting in a room. Less expensive and less time consuming than painting the entire space, but sure to impart fabulous style, the one-third wall design is an age-defiant and elegant option.
Instead of making everything perfect and proper, get a little wild with your paint roller and leave the edge raw and rough. This adds character to your sleeping space, and contributes an industrial, edgy ambience.
Similar to our first example, and ideal for those residing in a one-room apartment, this painted box of colour is a great way to employ a strong visual gradient. In addition to looking sleek and stylish, this design also helps segregate the bedroom area from other spaces in an open plan studio home.
With an all-white colour scheme it is often nice to employ an eye-catching feature space. In this room all of the walls are clean and white, with the monotony broken by a rosy pink corner window.
Here the designers have used paint in an artistic way to shine an artificial spotlight down onto the bed. Paint is so versatile, it can be incorporated in many different ways, with simple graphic murals and motifs an easy and exciting option.
Here we see the wall with a minimal graph-like print. These stripes are perfectly matched against the lampshade and throw cushions, as well as the bed linen and bed head. This sophisticated, nautical scheme is definitely pleases our aesthetic sensibilities!
If you can hold a paintbrush, a sponge or a roller, you too can be Picasso in your home. Get creative and check out this textured example that oozes character and charisma!
