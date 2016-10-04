9 low-cost ways to transform your home with paint

Wall colour can easily influence both the style and atmosphere of a room. When we think of colour, most of the time individuals pick a hue that is modest, simple and in-keeping with the home’s existing scheme. This certainly isn’t an issue, but it definitely doesn’t add an interesting, eye-catching or attention-grabbing ambience. Your wall is a blank canvas, so why not let your imagination run wild and free?

Today’s ideabook will show you 9 types of non-standard painting. These rooms have taken innovation and creativity to the next level to impart a feeling of uniqueness and originality. Want to learn more? Read on below and check out these fabulous examples.