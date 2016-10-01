8 simple steps to a clutter-free wardrobe

Your wardrobe is a magnet for mess. When we look at spaces in our homes that accrue and accumulate junk, the closet is unquestionably number one. There are certain questions you need to ask yourself when you decide to de-clutter your robe or dressing room. Firstly, would you buy the item if you were shopping right now? This tends to be a good indication of whether something should be retained or removed.

As well as clothing, our wardrobes often hold numerous other odds and ends that can contribute to the chaotic clutter that collects. There are plenty more ways you can keep your space neat and tidy, while busting the junk and unnecessary debris from your home. Read on below to learn more, and spend this weekend donating, repurposing, cleaning, auditing and eliminating.