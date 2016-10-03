8 easy ways to upgrade your kitchen in a day

Updating your kitchen needn’t cost a fortune, nor take a lifetime. Today on homify we’re looking at 8 innovative and easy ways you can upgrade your kitchen in a day. From a fresh lick of paint to some seriously stylish exterior shelves, there is something to suit every apartment or house.

Does your kitchen style offer little in the way of elegance or refinement? Is it boring, tedious and tiresome? Perhaps you cooking space is ineffectual, impractical and lacking efficiency? Whatever your kitchen problem, a quick refresh and renewal is sure to boost your home’s aesthetic, and improve its value.