8 easy ways to upgrade your kitchen in a day

Updating your kitchen needn’t cost a fortune, nor take a lifetime. Today on homify we’re looking at 8 innovative and easy ways you can upgrade your kitchen in a day. From a fresh lick of paint to some seriously stylish exterior shelves, there is something to suit every apartment or house.
Does your kitchen style offer little in the way of elegance or refinement? Is it boring, tedious and tiresome? Perhaps you cooking space is ineffectual, impractical and lacking efficiency? Whatever your kitchen problem, a quick refresh and renewal is sure to boost your home’s aesthetic, and improve its value.
Refacing kitchen cupboards is a brilliant (and easy) way to give your cooking area a totally fresh and revived ambience. Painting, re-covering and replacing doors and drawers is easy, and doesn't take a lifetime!
Lighting in your kitchen is extremely important, and can revive the mood and aura of your cooking space. Invest in some LED strip lighting, and install it to the undersides of cupboards to give the area a fresh and renovated feeling.
Chalkboard paint is brilliant for writing quick notes, motivational quotes, or anything really. Simply prepare, paint and voilà! Your new chalkboard wall will look and feel spectacular.
Exposed kitchen shelving is a lovely solution to a lack of space, and can be measured, purchased and installed in under a day. Get handy this weekend and turn your kitchen's style up a notch with useful open shelving.
Professionals know the benefit of extra bench space, and you should too. Add extra worktops is easy, and can take less than a day to install. In this example, the designers have added the benches in a way that allows them to be utilised as an informal breakfast area, contributing to the value and practicality of the room.
Okay, we know re-tiling takes a while, but there are other options to 're-tile' that are simple, quick and effective. Tile stickers can be used to re-colour and revive unattractive splashbacks, while ripping them up, re-rendering and painting the wall can also refresh the kitchen in under a day.
This neat addition looks chic and characterful, while providing its occupants an easily accessible area to keep key utensils, pots and pans.
A simple rearrangement of your open shelf's contents can really breathe new life into your kitchen's design. Take a little time to pull everything out, and specifically add each item with care and consideration. It won't take the whole day, but your kitchen will look neat, tidy and totally different!
