10 home décor mistakes you're probably making

dining table, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Country style dining room
Do you have ornamentation overload, a hefty collection of DIY disasters, or an interior that looks like you fell asleep half way through its renovation? These are several super common décor mistakes that we see all too often. Let’s face it, we’re not all born natural aesthetes, and practicality and patience is easily quashed by an overambitious project. 

However, even if you are born more design-illiterate than proficient, there are certain must-knows that will assist in creating the perfect, balanced and stylish interior.

Let’s check out more below…

1. Not lighting your kitchen correctly

If you’re only using one source of light you will definitely be creating a space that feels emotionless and incomplete. Add several sources of light to impart a welcoming and inviting ambience, as well as improving the room’s overall appearance.

2. Installing disappointing bathroom fittings

The bathroom is a domestic sanctuary, and therefore deserves to feel sumptuous and luxurious. Spend a little extra on your fittings and you will enjoy an opulent and lavish aesthetic.

3. Being cheap with your mattress and bed linen

As well as your bathroom, you should focus attention towards the bedroom. Many individuals create a bedroom that looks fabulous, without remembering that the space should also feel fantastic. Invest in a good mattress and some plush bed linen to create an age-defiant, comfortable room.

4. Overdoing your bedroom scheme

For a truly good night’s sleep you need a scheme that will assist in providing a serene and tranquil escape and bedroom. Opt for a neutral or muted colour palette and punctuate it with bursts of colour that add interest.

5. Forgetting the main purpose of the space you are decorating

One of the biggest issues we see when people decorate their homes, is that they forget the main purpose of the space. Look at the primary function of the room and ensure you decorate accordingly.

6. Overfilling a room with furniture and accessories

Instead of overfilling a room, work with negative space to add drama and a sense of impressiveness to the area. Avoid furniture that is too big or too tiny, and vary the size and form of your interior pieces.

8. Not working with your natural light

Natural light is one of the best assets your home has. Embracing natural light not only enhances the ambience of your room, but also improves its atmosphere, character and air.

If you need assistance with your home's natural light, you can always chat to a professional and embrace a little expert advice!

9. Letting clutter rule

One huge issue we often work with is clutter. Clutter creates a stressful interior aesthetic, and does nothing to enhance your room’s warmth or welcoming feel.

10. Tolerating a messy dressing room or robe

As well as busting clutter from your abode, it is a good idea to work towards an audited, cleaned and cleansed dressing room. Just because your wardrobe has doors and allows you to hide your intimates, doesn’t mean they should be stored in a messy fashion.

What other tips or tricks do you employ in your home? 

