A 70m² family house with all the details

Owning an affordable house within a good location seems impossible in this day and age. What with the rising cost of housing and limited land releases for new construction, the opportunities seem to be few and far between.

After searching for what felt like ages, a fed up couple decided to take action into their own hands and set about building a house to fit their dream. Finding the right professionals was easy. However, finding the perfect place to build took time. By chance, the perfect plot was found and then quickly purchased, triggering the start of the couple's dream home becoming a reality.

Join us for a tour and see what they achieved…

Original article by Luke Riley for homify UK