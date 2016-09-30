A city apartment full of creative ideas

Renovating an old home is a daunting task—you know the problems but fixing them is a lot harder than it looks. When you decide to do a complete rehab of your home, it's important that you chose the right architects and designers who can help you maximise the existing space (whether small or big) and ensure that you have a largely stress-free time.

On today's 360°, we explore one such renovation project in the city of Sao Paolo undertaken by the talented Zoom Urbanismo architecture firm. They opted to tear down walls and unnecessary partitions to make way for a spacious and open apartment that has tons of interesting design. Some of the old structural elements have been retained, which only adds to the character of the whole space. We can't get enough of it, and we're pretty sure you won't either!