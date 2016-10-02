Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 wonderful kitchen ideas you can copy

Bethan Jones—homify Bethan Jones—homify
Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Country style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

If you're feeling a little stuck for inspiration for what you can do with your kitchen, don't panic! We've found some amazing ideas and innovations that you simply need. 

Kitchen planners know that your space needs to be functional, easy to navigate and beautiful, so we've looked at what they really rate in terms of bespoke kitchen additions and brought them together in this Ideabook.  

You may have never realised you needed some of these things, but now you won't be able to live without them! 

Original article by Amy Buxton for homify UK

1. Shelf-mounted spice racks

Bill, Steckregal, nordprodukt.de nordprodukt.de KitchenStorage
nordprodukt.de

nordprodukt.de
nordprodukt.de
nordprodukt.de

What an amazing space-saving idea! Keep the spices you use the most to hand, but out of the way with these cute little metal racks.

2. Retractable cutting boards

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Scandinavian style kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

In a small kitchen any extra worktop is a valuable commodity, so these boards are absolutely fantastic. 

Talk about stealthy additions!

3. Corner drawers

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Country style kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

Your kitchen corners are usually dead space as nothing really fits in there easily, but specialist drawers like this one make perfect sense. 

So handy for cutlery!

4. Wall-mounted utensil racks

Klemmleiste TIUBI, Groegl Upcycling Groegl Upcycling KitchenStorage
Groegl Upcycling

Groegl Upcycling
Groegl Upcycling
Groegl Upcycling

Why take up valuable drawer space and risk an overflow when you can hang your most used utensils on the wall, near your cooker? 

It makes perfect sense!

5. Smart cupboards

Ordnung ist das ganze Leben, Schmidt Küchen Schmidt Küchen KitchenCabinets & shelves
Schmidt Küchen

Schmidt Küchen
Schmidt Küchen
Schmidt Küchen

Pull-out drawers in your under-sink cupboards will make keeping your cleaning products tidy and easy to access an absolute doddle. 

Storage in your storage!

6. Larder shelves

Ordnung ist das ganze Leben, Schmidt Küchen Schmidt Küchen KitchenCabinets & shelves
Schmidt Küchen

Schmidt Küchen
Schmidt Küchen
Schmidt Küchen

A narrow cabinet isn't a problem if you use it to install larder shelves. Talk about a place for everything and everything in its place!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Pull-out dining table

homify KitchenTables & chairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

You don't need a dining table taking up valuable space when it's not in use, so this idea is utterly genius!

What a great way to get extra value out of an island.

8. Bench seats

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Around a dining table, bench seats not only look great, but also take up less space than singular chairs. 

They're also a good opportunity for bringing in an accent colour or pattern.

9. Extended worktop

MISCELLANEOUS HOME PROJECT, HİSARİ DESIGN STUDIO HİSARİ DESIGN STUDIO Modern kitchen
HİSARİ DESIGN STUDIO

HİSARİ DESIGN STUDIO
HİSARİ DESIGN STUDIO
HİSARİ DESIGN STUDIO

Don't put up with less worktop than you need when you could install an L-shaped island.

It's a little unusual, but oh so handy!

10. A compact dining table

homify KitchenTables & chairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

If a pull-out tabletop isn't quite right for your aesthetic, a compact dining table would be a great investment. 

Just something with enough room for 4 people would be adequate.

11. Built-in shelves

Kitchen LOLA 38 Hotel Mediterranean style kitchen
LOLA 38 Hotel

Kitchen

LOLA 38 Hotel
LOLA 38 Hotel
LOLA 38 Hotel

We all have books, jars and bottles in abundance in our kitchens, so using dead wall space as shelving makes absolute sense, don't you think? 

Paint them to match other fixtures and they'll blend right in!

For brilliant kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 easy ways to upgrade your kitchen in a day

15 small bathrooms to see before renovating yours
Which of these brilliant kitchen ideas will you try first?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks