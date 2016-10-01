The L-shaped home with a hidden room

The Japanese-style room, also known as a tatami room, is set apart from the main traffic areas and provides a little, quiet retreat within the home. This is a room that might be used for reading or spending quiet time with close friends or family. Shoes would never be worn in here. Accordingly, it has sliding wooden doors so it can be completely separated from the activity of the main living area.

