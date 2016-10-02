Your browser is out-of-date.

Small and lovely! 20 charming mini houses

April Kennedy April Kennedy
心地良いスキップハウス, ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES Modern houses
Little homes are cost-efficient, practical and environmentally friendly. So it's no wonder they're huge at the moment. Small living is definitely a trend that isn't going away anytime soon. But for us home lovers here at homify, it's the cosy charm of small homes that really gets us going. So today we will present 20 of the cutest and most charming little houses we've found. We bet you fall in love with at least one of these little gems. Enjoy!

2. This little wooden home has undeniable charm, a cube-like design and a cosy look too!

ルーフバルコニーから富士山＆江ノ島ビュー。進化し続ける葉山のスケルトンハウス, エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所 エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所

エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所
エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所
エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所

3. A beautiful house by the lake built with natural materials and lofty, glass features.

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern houses
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG

4. A modern fairy-tale home in perfect unity with a neutral colour scheme and a natural relationship with the environment.

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern houses
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

5. A stylish and contemporary redwood and concrete home in the midst of London.

Front facade and entrance The Chase Architecture Modern houses
The Chase Architecture

Front facade and entrance

The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture

1. Top-heavy tree-house design with timber features, lots of privacy and a stunning view.

軒家／NOKIYA, 株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所 株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所 Modern houses
株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所

株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所
株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所
株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所

6. Cute and classic little home with lattice windows, gables and a rustic feel.

homify Country house
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. A home wrapped in a trapezium shell with impressive height and modern, minimalist windows.

記憶を繋ぐコリドー, スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所 スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所

スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所
スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所
スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所

8. A single level-home with a flat roof, stunningly simple design and unrivalled privacy.

M邸, 長谷雄聖建築設計事務所 長谷雄聖建築設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
長谷雄聖建築設計事務所

長谷雄聖建築設計事務所
長谷雄聖建築設計事務所
長谷雄聖建築設計事務所

9. This cute and cosy little storybook home has a peaked roof and timber cladding.

One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Country style houses
The Wee House Company

One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

10. A bold monochrome home with chunky beams, a peaked roof and a fiercely minimalist aesthetic.

姫路市飾磨区の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Eclectic style houses Wood Grey
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

11. Lime walls and a red ceramic roof tiles make for the perfect country retreat.

土佐漆喰の家, 大森建築設計室 大森建築設計室 Eclectic style houses
大森建築設計室

大森建築設計室
大森建築設計室
大森建築設計室

12. Cube-like design with a glass-walled, light-filled ground level and a bold upper level.

Wohnhaus Köln Junkersdorf, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern pool
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

13. A family home with a bold design and simple contrasts.

姫路市飾磨区大浜の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Modern houses
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

14. A little modern home with two levels, huge windows and a lot of style.

Wohnhaus Sürth, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern houses
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

15. Adorable little single-level home with a flat roof and a wraparound veranda.

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

116. A tropical home with peaked roofs, a huge glass wall and lots of jungly outdoor greenery.

Chalé na Montanha - MVDA, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Country style houses Yellow
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

17. Neat and precise little home with beautiful geometry, little window portals and perfectly integrated landscaping.

心地良いスキップハウス, ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES Modern houses
ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES

ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES
ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES
ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES

18. Concrete bungalow with a peaked roof and a unique protruding kitchen wing.

守山の家, Nobuyoshi Hayashi Nobuyoshi Hayashi Modern houses
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

19. A little tropical lodge complete with a hammock, chunky timber features and a Robinson Crusoe ambience!

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace Solid Wood White
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

20. Fiercely minimalist little monochrome home without a single front-facing window!

佐用町の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Modern houses Wood White
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

Which of these little homes would you pick?

