Small and lovely! 20 charming mini houses

Little homes are cost-efficient, practical and environmentally friendly. So it's no wonder they're huge at the moment. Small living is definitely a trend that isn't going away anytime soon. But for us home lovers here at homify, it's the cosy charm of small homes that really gets us going. So today we will present 20 of the cutest and most charming little houses we've found. We bet you fall in love with at least one of these little gems. Enjoy!