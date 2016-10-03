7 ingenious seating ideas for small homes

Ever feel like you're constantly tripping over the chairs and stools in your home? If so, you're not alone. Chair legs are definitely one of those under-the-radar elements that can gobble up a whole lot of floor and traffic space in the home. But the good news is that there are lots of innovative ways to create good (and comfortable!) seating in the home. Some of the seating options we will present will also make your home look and feel more streamlined, comfortable and fun. So come with us to check out 7 innovative seating ideas for small homes. There's lots of creative inspiration here for readers, so enjoy!
Armrests are an absolute no-no in a small home because they will prevent you from tucking the chairs under the tables. That doesn't mean they can't be stylish, just check out this glossy white kitchen seating for inspiration.
This is certainly an extreme seating option, but it's one that may appeal for those with flexible limbs who love a Zen-inspired interior. If the idea of a floor mat doesn't appeal, big comfy cushions are a nice approach. Best of all, they can be stacked when not in use.
A set of foldable chairs is always a good asset in a small home. Even if you have room for standard style seating, they will always come in handy when guests arrive. Just hide them behind the other furniture or prop them up against the wall when not in use.
In a small home your furniture accessories need to be flexible. Little stools are a good choice because they can double as little tables and even plant stands.
A sofa bed doesn't need to be an overly complicated affair. A simple wooden box-style seat with a single mattress and a couple of cushions can easily be used as a spare guest bed.
Small homes often have lots of intersection traffic zones that can easily feel cluttered. Just use a rotating stool like this to avoid collisions. It's great in tight spaces.
Seating with high-backs will generally make a small home feel closed in. Choose something that's set low to the ground for an informal, relaxed look. This little living room has two sofa units that can be moved around into different configurations too.
