Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 ingenious seating ideas for small homes

April Kennedy April Kennedy
toro bed for more möbel, gil coste design gil coste design BedroomBeds & headboards
Loading admin actions …

Ever feel like you're constantly tripping over the chairs and stools in your home? If so, you're not alone. Chair legs are definitely one of those under-the-radar elements that can gobble up a whole lot of floor and traffic space in the home. But the good news is that there are lots of innovative ways to create good (and comfortable!) seating in the home. Some of the seating options we will present will also make your home look and feel more streamlined, comfortable and fun. So come with us to check out 7 innovative seating ideas for small homes. There's lots of creative inspiration here for readers, so enjoy!

1. Chairs without armrests

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimalist kitchen
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Armrests are an absolute no-no in a small home because they will prevent you from tucking the chairs under the tables. That doesn't mean they can't be stylish, just check out this glossy white kitchen seating for inspiration.

2. Simple floor mats

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern kitchen
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

This is certainly an extreme seating option, but it's one that may appeal for those with flexible limbs who love a Zen-inspired interior. If the idea of a floor mat doesn't appeal, big comfy cushions are a nice approach. Best of all, they can be stacked when not in use.

3. Foldable chairs

Folding Chair Fläpps – Criss Cross Red AMBIVALENZ Dining roomChairs & benches Plywood Multicolored
AMBIVALENZ

Folding Chair Fläpps – Criss Cross Red

AMBIVALENZ
AMBIVALENZ
AMBIVALENZ

A set of foldable chairs is always a good asset in a small home. Even if you have room for standard style seating, they will always come in handy when guests arrive. Just hide them behind the other furniture or prop them up against the wall when not in use.

4. Stools that double as plantstands

Лофт, ToTaste.studio ToTaste.studio Industrial style living room
ToTaste.studio

ToTaste.studio
ToTaste.studio
ToTaste.studio

In a small home your furniture accessories need to be flexible. Little stools are a good choice because they can double as little tables and even plant stands.

5. Simple sofa without armrests that doubles as a guest bed

toro bed for more möbel, gil coste design gil coste design BedroomBeds & headboards
gil coste design

gil coste design
gil coste design
gil coste design

A sofa bed doesn't need to be an overly complicated affair. A simple wooden box-style seat with a single mattress and a couple of cushions can easily be used as a spare guest bed.

6. Rotating stool

Modulow Twin, MoDULoW MoDULoW Modern kitchen
MoDULoW

MoDULoW
MoDULoW
MoDULoW

Small homes often have lots of intersection traffic zones that can easily feel cluttered. Just use a rotating stool like this to avoid collisions. It's great in tight spaces.

7. Super low furniture to make your small home feel big

Квартира для молодоженов, ToTaste.studio ToTaste.studio Eclectic style living room
ToTaste.studio

ToTaste.studio
ToTaste.studio
ToTaste.studio

Seating with high-backs will generally make a small home feel closed in. Choose something that's set low to the ground for an informal, relaxed look. This little living room has two sofa units that can be moved around into different configurations too.

For more home inspiration, check out 10 elegant homes for narrow hallways.

A modular home of 75m²
Which of these innovative seating solutions would suit your small space?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks