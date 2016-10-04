9 creative wall ideas for your Singapore home

Creative wall treatments have proven increasingly popular in recent years. This is an option for those who want to move beyond installing an ordinary framed artwork. Your amazing walls might take the form of some typographic prints, sculptures, freezes and even large murals. The best part about a creative wall idea is that it can have a huge effect on the look and feel of your home without intruding on the floor space at all. That's definitely good news for our Singaporean readers who need to be really smart about space. So let's check out 9 amazing wall ideas for your Singapore home. Enjoy!
Use some tall houseplants without many protruding branches and make a wall garden like this. It fits perfectly behind the sofa. Best of all, it's made with cactus plants that only require infrequent watering.
Wallpaper was undeniably old-fashioned for a long time, but it's certainly come back into fashion with a vengeance. This subdued wallpaper has a soft, natural design and almost looks like a mural.
Nothing quite accentuates the full height of a wall like some floor to ceiling cabinets. They can make a small room feel even smaller, so consider some open shelving like as seen in this living room as an alternative. It even has a mirrored back that reflects the greenery.
Nordic design really introduced the world to the graphic beauty of typographic wall art. For a really subtle approach, paint it the same colour as the walls. This is a good way to express your aesthetic style with uplifting quotes.
The slightly retro recessed panels in this home have fabulous inset lights. They totally glam up the interior. Of course, they provide bedroom lighting as well!
Floating bookshelves have been popular for a while because they seem to blend into the walls and create a very light and breezy effect. But you can also make a style statement with a glossy black wall mounted shelf. Check out this hallway for inspiration!
DIY panels and all sorts of creative wall tiles are available these days. You might even mix and match some glossy and panelled patterns like this! They definitely define the look and feel of this modern home.
Stone tiles are available in fine slivers that can easily be attached to the wall. To make the most of that lovely natural texture, team it with downloads or near a window with strong side lighting as seen in this bathroom.
