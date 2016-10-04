Your browser is out-of-date.

9 creative wall ideas for your Singapore home

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Picta Wallpaper, Pictalab Pictalab Walls & flooringWallpaper
Creative wall treatments have proven increasingly popular in recent years. This is an option for those who want to move beyond installing an ordinary framed artwork. Your amazing walls might take the form of some typographic prints, sculptures, freezes and even large murals. The best part about a creative wall idea is that it can have a huge effect on the look and feel of your home without intruding on the floor space at all. That's definitely good news for our Singaporean readers who need to be really smart about space. So let's check out 9 amazing wall ideas for your Singapore home. Enjoy!

1. Dry garden behind the sofa

Antichità ed esotismo convivono in una villa sulle coste del lago d’Averno , PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione Living roomSofas & armchairs
Use some tall houseplants without many protruding branches and make a wall garden like this. It fits perfectly behind the sofa. Best of all, it's made with cactus plants that only require infrequent watering.

2. Soft natural wallpaper design

Picta Wallpaper, Pictalab Pictalab Walls & flooringWallpaper
Wallpaper was undeniably old-fashioned for a long time, but it's certainly come back into fashion with a vengeance. This subdued wallpaper has a soft, natural design and almost looks like a mural.

3. High open cabinets with mirrors

Студия, ToTaste.studio ToTaste.studio Eclectic style living room
Nothing quite accentuates the full height of a wall like some floor to ceiling cabinets. They can make a small room feel even smaller, so consider some open shelving like as seen in this living room as an alternative. It even has a mirrored back that reflects the greenery.

4. Typography mounted on the wall

Casa Monte di Procida, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Nordic design really introduced the world to the graphic beauty of typographic wall art. For a really subtle approach, paint it the same colour as the walls. This is a good way to express your aesthetic style with uplifting quotes.

5. Custom designed recessed panels

Forti contrasti sul golfo di Napoli, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione BedroomBeds & headboards White
The slightly retro recessed panels in this home have fabulous inset lights. They totally glam up the interior. Of course, they provide bedroom lighting as well!

6. Style statement with a hanging shelf

Forti contrasti sul golfo di Napoli, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves Black
Floating bookshelves have been popular for a while because they seem to blend into the walls and create a very light and breezy effect. But you can also make a style statement with a glossy black wall mounted shelf. Check out this hallway for inspiration!

7. Glossy panels

Attico a Monte di Procida, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione Dining roomAccessories & decoration
DIY panels and all sorts of creative wall tiles are available these days. You might even mix and match some glossy and panelled patterns like this! They definitely define the look and feel of this modern home.

8. Stone tiles

Stone, Visobath Visobath BathroomStorage
Stone tiles are available in fine slivers that can easily be attached to the wall. To make the most of that lovely natural texture, team it with downloads or near a window with strong side lighting as seen in this bathroom.

Which of these amazing walls is your favourite?

