The 80m² apartment divided in a smart way

When it comes to small apartments and homes, open-plan layouts are a given; walls and partitions only serve to cramp up the space and cause visual fragmentation. And obviously, we're all for open-plan layouts but there are times when space separation is an absolute necessity. Whether it's because you're sharing an apartment and require privacy or simply because you need space for your storage.

But smartly dividing an already small space into functional room is not an easy task and can end up backfiring terribly. In walks Milan-based Ristruttami Architects who specialise in small space living. They've converted this 80sqm apartment into a gorgeous space by employing simple and cost-effective tricks that create multiple living areas. The space has been divided into a living room, dining area, kitchen, one bedroom and two bathrooms. Thanks to its unobtrusive separations, at no point do you feel as if there are too many separations.

We are duly impressed by this simple but rather exceptional interiors. Take a stroll and let us know if it catches your fancy too!