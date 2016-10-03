A modular home of 75m²

Everyone dreams of building their own home, but with rising material costs and the time involved in supervising the construction, most people either postpone or give up on the idea. However, nowadays, with the advances in methods and technology, construction of a home is simpler and more reasonable that you imagine. This is especially true for modular homes.

Worldwide, the modular home sector is recording high growth as the box-like structures are so easy to assemble to make a home. The factory-made sections just have to be lifted with the help of a crane and placed on the site, reducing time as well as cost of construction. In this ideabook, we present one such stylish modular home, designed by Spanish Architects Casas Cube, on approximately 800 square feet at a cost of €59,000.