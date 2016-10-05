5 spectacular small bathroom transformations

Now, isn’t this a beautiful bathroom for the family? We love the vintage look of the washbasin cabinets and fittings that adds a big dollop of personality to the modern bathroom. The large mirror is a perfect fit, while the colourful fish design in the bathtub is a cute addition for the children.

With these five marvellous renovation ideas, get inspired to transform your bathroom into a bright and cheerful space!