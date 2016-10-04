7 ideas to copy from a great house

Reflecting a gorgeous traditional style, this absolutely stunning, new, two-level residence delivers unbeatable family lifestyle appeal in a quaint village setting.

Gloriously radiant inside, high ceilings and a definable modern décor distinguish the open plan communal areas that always feel warm and welcoming. An air of refinement exists throughout the grandly proportioned bedrooms, which will no doubt serve the young family who reside inside well into the future.

Designed by Polish architects, Domy, you'll soon grow to appreciate the firm's eye for details. So, with no further introduction necessary, come and take a tour of this outstanding residence.

Original article by Luke Riley for homify UK