Pregnant? How to organise a nursery in 9 months!

Probably the most important purchase you will make for your child, the cot is the centre of your new nursery. This is the item that your little one will sleep within, rest, and often play, and therefore you will want to ensure it is a comfortable, timeless, and practical design. The cot or cradle is the number one item that will be used from the moment your baby is born, and should reflect a sense of comfort, security, and easiness.

These days there are numerous designs and styles on the market, and it can be tricky knowing where to begin. Firstly you will want to choose between a cot or a cradle. What's the difference you ask? Well, a cradle is the larger bed with sides, seen in the example here, while a cradle is a smaller, often oval shaped bed with lower sides. A cot is practical, and will suit your baby for longer than a cradle, but can be large and cold for a tiny newborn. A cradle is often chosen as an interim piece of furniture for the first couple of months, as it is easier to keep warm, and a baby can feel more secure within it.

Along with the style you choose, be it modern, contemporary, traditional, or eclectic, you will have a plethora of other options to consider. Teething rails, drop down sides, and mattress choices are the most common things you will be asked. When choosing your cot, ensure you purchase an item that has the correct safety specifications, and adheres to the strict guidelines set by the country you are in. For this reason, you may want to be extra thorough when purchasing a second-hand bed, as these may not be known.