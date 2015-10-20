Your browser is out-of-date.

6 easy steps to a fancy bathroom

Baños by Brukman Chechik Arquitectos, LIVE IN
So many (if not all) of our home interior functions and designs are rooted in the usages and needs of the very distant past. In modern times, our domestic needs have not shifted too dramatically: we crave shelter, comfort, a place to rest our heads overnight, and of course, a space to bathe and wash (and relax from a long, hard day). Yes folks, the living room is crucial, the bedroom too, to say nothing of the kitchen… but the bathroom: that's where our tensions transmute into harmony, where our stresses say farewell, where we cleanse ourselves of our daily trials, and emerge refreshed. But without getting too bogged down in the philosophy of it all, let's put it this way: we all deserve a beautiful bathroom. The rest of our homes might be basic, minimalist spaces than lend purpose and comfort in their own right… but the bathroom can always get away with being a little fancy. So it was in the times of old, and so it ought to be today.

Today on homify, we're paying homage to the time and tested domestic need for bathroom beauty: we've got you covered with some easy steps on how to make the most of your bathroom space, and how to turn it into something even more invigorating and gorgeous. Read on!

Bold wall colour

Full renovation on Trinity Road, London, Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

Full renovation on Trinity Road, London

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

There's nothing like a splash of colour to add to your daily bathroom splash. Here, we have a delectable setup: delightful parquetry flooring, combining in harmony with a feature standing tub, opulent mirror and basic, modern sink ensemble. It all works fantastically, but the glue holding this scene together? That decadent wall, splashed with a brilliant royal blue, replete with symmetrical square wainscoting. Deep, commanding blues like this give off a sense of bold calmness and regal harmony: every bath will make you feel like a king or queen, as you so deserve to. Choosing a colour can be tricky, contact a professional to get some inspirational advice!

Furniture

Русская усадьба, СТУДИЯ ЮЛИИ НЕСТЕРОВОЙ
СТУДИЯ ЮЛИИ НЕСТЕРОВОЙ

СТУДИЯ ЮЛИИ НЕСТЕРОВОЙ
СТУДИЯ ЮЛИИ НЕСТЕРОВОЙ
СТУДИЯ ЮЛИИ НЕСТЕРОВОЙ

Bathrooms are often considered very basic: rooms of white and cream, built of tile and porcelain, and generally bereft of any additional accouterments, least of all furniture. But you know, that need not necessarily be the case. As we see in this fine example, bathrooms are just as deserving of neatly selected furniture as any other room in the house. Depending on the need and the function it serves, adding gorgeous mirrors with regal lighting might just be the start of your bathroom's fresh design—here, a full service dresser unites with the sink for ample bench space, while a side table with secondary lamp, and Queen Anne-influenced lounge chair with cushion, creates an enhanced sense of lavishness and comfort. 

Simple and clean

Rodzinne wnętrza, Urządzamy pod klucz
Urządzamy pod klucz

Urządzamy pod klucz
Urządzamy pod klucz
Urządzamy pod klucz

Yet the traditionalists might argue that simplicity is always best in the bathroom, and that this means no clutter at all. That's always the risk with additional bathroom furniture, particularly if you're working with a minimal floor plan (which many bathrooms, modern and old, tend to support). In this fresh example, we see the how art of simplicity in the bathroom can induce a harmonious, clean ambience: white tiles and tones of cream, classic white for the sinks and bath, with chrome-toned fixtures for continuity. But so too, a burst of colour with the vase of red roses—bathrooms really love a burst of flora (for the eye as much as the nostril), while an artfully selected multi-lamp ceiling light fixture brings a glowing, contemporary flavour.

Add greenery

Дом в п. Архангельский , Kakoyan Design
Kakoyan Design

Kakoyan Design
Kakoyan Design
Kakoyan Design

Yes folks, like diamonds were to Marilyn, flora is a bathroom's best friend—and we're not just talking about scarlet red roses here. When it comes to fostering a calm, engaging and relaxing bathroom interior, the mantra ought to be stated: green, green and more green! As we see in this example, a brilliant green fern addition creates a burst of natural life by the corner of this delightful modern bathroom setup. Nature lovers will relish in this sort of design addition: by taking a little bit of the natural world and bringing it in, we stand to feel more connected, centred and united with ourselves each and every bath time, each and every shower. 

Symmetry

Victorian Terrace House, South-West London homify
homify

Victorian Terrace House, South-West London

homify
homify
homify

While the Zen philosophy of the oriental east was an early proponent of the art of symmetry as a channel to simplicity, these days, the west is as much an advocate of the ancient tenet. Well, when it comes to interior design, at least. No more is the art of symmetry able to be perfected than in the bathroom—here, everything is doubled, resting in its rightful place: two by two, perfectly set apart, perfectly united. Identical mirrors, wall lights, sinks and taps (and even the towel pile) blend together to infuse a gorgeous sense of harmony. Of course, like the Zen masters might attest, there's always an element of chaos to be found in the order of symmetry, and our miniature vase of greenery works it solo here (for purists, simply add a second vase, and true symmetrical perfection is yours!)

Textiles

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Tones, textures and hues, oh my! What a world of textile selection can do to make your bathroom that little bit more fantastic! As we see in this lavish setup, a neat selection of violet hues, tiles and upholstered furniture (not to mention the fresh dropped Iris petals atop the hot bath's water surface) this spacious bathroom becomes a domain of pleasure and comfort: gorgeous on the eye, and a place for effortless refuge and luxury.    

Lighting

Baños by Brukman Chechik Arquitectos, LIVE IN
LIVE IN

LIVE IN
LIVE IN
LIVE IN

We really can't say enough about the importance of light. So we'll keep saying it! Get the light right, and get the bathroom you've always wanted and will always love! In this modern outlay the abundance of marble is a true homage to the marble used by the Romans and Greeks—the true arbiters of classic bathing. The dimming ceiling halogens, which allure and appeal are the perfect combination against the textured effects of the marble stone. 

If you would like a little more inspiration, check out our other Ideabook: Transforming your bathroom with black

Which bathroom idea did you like the most? Share your thoughts with us by writing a comment!

