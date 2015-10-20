6 easy steps to a fancy bathroom

So many (if not all) of our home interior functions and designs are rooted in the usages and needs of the very distant past. In modern times, our domestic needs have not shifted too dramatically: we crave shelter, comfort, a place to rest our heads overnight, and of course, a space to bathe and wash (and relax from a long, hard day). Yes folks, the living room is crucial, the bedroom too, to say nothing of the kitchen… but the bathroom: that's where our tensions transmute into harmony, where our stresses say farewell, where we cleanse ourselves of our daily trials, and emerge refreshed. But without getting too bogged down in the philosophy of it all, let's put it this way: we all deserve a beautiful bathroom. The rest of our homes might be basic, minimalist spaces than lend purpose and comfort in their own right… but the bathroom can always get away with being a little fancy. So it was in the times of old, and so it ought to be today.

Today on homify, we're paying homage to the time and tested domestic need for bathroom beauty: we've got you covered with some easy steps on how to make the most of your bathroom space, and how to turn it into something even more invigorating and gorgeous. Read on!