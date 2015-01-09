Decorating a small living room

To furnish a small living room, the trick is organization and order! You want to save space and also make the room feel larger through simple decorative means. The living room is the most important room of the home, so whether it is small or large, its decoration requires special attention. Ask yourself first what you use your living room for and this will help you choose your furniture. Is it a place to relax where you relax or a place of work? Think about what look you want, and check out our tips for furnishing a small living room.