Choosing the right dining table for your space

The next thing to factor in a buffer zone between the table and any other furniture in the room. If you plan on retaining existing furniture, you'll need to measure this, and recalculate your maximum width and length accordingly. If your dining table is the first item you're buying for the room, you'll need to make a decision as to whether you'll want to add other furniture in the future, and allow extra space if you do. If visualisation isn't your strong suit, get a sheet, fold it to match the size of the table you want, and place it on the floor in the position your dining table will take up. It can be incredibly hard to visualise how an object will occupy space in an empty room, so this step is crucial if you don't want to end up with something that's either too big or too small.