Interior trends for 2015

Now that 2015 is upon us, let's gaze into our crystal ball and make some predications about what's going to be huge in interiors in the year to come. We've already taken a look at Marsala, Pantone's Colour of the Year for 2015, but what other shades are going to be big over the next 12 months? Are any revolutions in interiors on the horizon? (Hint: not really; there's going to be lots of continuity, with minor tweaks.) Minimalism is set to take a bit of a back seat, though it'll still be around in modified, warmer form, while touches of luxury in the form of brass and gold accessories are a hot tip. Without further ado, let's take a run down of some trends to watch out for in the year ahead!