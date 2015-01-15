Interior trends for 2015

Now that 2015 is upon us, let's gaze into our crystal ball and make some predications about what's going to be huge in interiors in the year to come. We've already taken a look at Marsala, Pantone's Colour of the Year for 2015, but what other shades are going to be big over the next 12 months? Are any revolutions in interiors on the horizon? (Hint: not really; there's going to be lots of continuity, with minor tweaks.) Minimalism is set to take a bit of a back seat, though it'll still be around in modified, warmer form, while touches of luxury in the form of brass and gold accessories are a hot tip. Without further ado, let's take a run down of some trends to watch out for in the year ahead!
Shades of blue and green and set to be huge in 2015, in particular Grecian blues that evoke the sea and sky of the Mediterranean. If Pantone's Colour of the Year 2015, Marsala, seems a little heavy and dark for the Singaporean climate, you can still be very much on trend with Grecian blue, aquamarine, and tones of green from olive to lucite.
A big theme for 2015 is relaxation and gentle, soft pastels look set to dominate in the bedroom. Think washed out pinks, blues and greens; ethereal colours that gently welcome you into a space while also hinting at refreshment and vigour.
A combination of Scandinavian and industrial styles—'Scandustrial'—has been extremely popular in Singapore for a while now, and the trend shows no signs of abating. Elements of Scandinavian style take the raw edges off the industrial look, creating a warm, cosy and contemporary space. More so than the all-white element of some Scandinavian design, Singaporeans have taken inspiration from the Scandinavian fondness for wood as a dominant material, along with muted greys and beiges as a colour scheme. In 2015, these muted shades of Scandustrial will be brought up to date with bright colours dotted throughout interiors.
Retro chic will still be huge, though 'full on' retro is out. One or two retro pieces mixed into a contemporary interior is the way to go. Olive green, meanwhile, is predicted to take interiors by a storm in 2015. Modern and vintage at the same time, its earthy tones act almost as a neutral with other colours in the home.
While mustard yellow is old news (this year's hot yellow is a lighter, albeit not entirely dissimilar one called 'Custard'), if you have some mustard yellow pieces hanging around the shade works wonderfully with the burgundy tones exemplified by Marsala. Combined with teal other blue-green shades, the three make for a magic mix.
With urban living spaces all over the world getting smaller, furniture designers are embracing multi-functionality, and it's set to be a big trend in 2015. Expect, also, an increase in 'smart' appliances and even furniture, as designers rush to embrace connectivity and the smart home.
Wallpaper is set to be big again in 2015, a relief if you've just finished laboriously papering every wall of your apartment to try and keep it trendy! Statement walls and wall murals are very much in, particularly in bedrooms, where floral patterns look set to dominate.
With Singapore apartments small and getting smaller, minimalism will definitely find a home in 2015's homes. For this year, though, minimalism will warm up. Japanese-style minimalism, with clean lines and white walls accented by rich wood tones, will create a welcoming, cosy space that still feels bigger than it is.
Gold and brass haven't found much favour in interiors in the past few years, as minimalism and Scandi design took centre stage. That looks set to change in 2015, where the big metallics trend will be those with a warmer, and more luxurious hue. So far, this is a trend that's restricted to accessories, so you won't have to throw out all that lovely, understated Scandi furniture just yet!