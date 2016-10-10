7 bathroom lighting ideas to brighten your home

Thinking of a bathroom upgrade? If you're itching to transform the look and feel of your bathroom, some lighting inspiration might just be the answer. Bathroom lighting can often be installed or switched around without really impacting on the fixtures in the room. This is great news for those on a tight budget! Good bathroom lighting is also one of those sneaky elements that will make the bathroom look brighter, feel more comfortable and of course, make you feel that bit better when you look in the mirror! So let's check out some brilliant bathroom lighting ideas now…
Ambient light set behind the bathroom mirror is hugely popular at the moment—and for good reason. The light is obscured and this means that creates a subtle ambient glow that is really easy on the eyes. It works just as well with small and large mirrors. But if you have a mirror as large as this, perhaps you could add some powerful illumination that floods the bathroom with light like this.
Golden downlights will give the bathroom a luxurious, spa-like feel. They can also be used to highlight features in the bathroom. Don't forget that your reflection can look a little ghoulish if there is a strong overhead light, so it's best to set these away from the mirrors. They have been used to light up the wall in this bathroom and of course, they draw attention to the best feature in this bathroom—and that's the tub!
Warm lights are flattering and soft on the eyes. They also help us relax. But they aren't really the best choice when you need a strong task light for applying makeup. In this regard, a light on the blue end of the colour spectrum is useful. Note how the bathroom designers here have combined the two. The golden wall lamp creates a warm ambience and the blue light is perfectly relegated to the far corner.
Panel lights are increasingly popular because they create clean lines in the bathroom and they can be slotted into the narrowest little spaces. They are almost always designed so the light is trapped beneath plexiglass. This makes the light bounce around to create a warm glow. This is definitely an option for those who like a clean, minimalist look.
It's rare to see a bathroom feature wall like this. What would otherwise have been a boring old bathroom wall is now a style statement. The side light highlights the texture of the stone wall tiles. The gentle illumination also adds an ambient light to the room. But the secret benefit here is the mirror on the opposite wall. The positioning means that the feature wall adds a decorative element to both walls of the room.
This bathroom has a dry pebble garden just beyond the shower room. It's incredibly simple and therefore easy to maintain. It has also been dressed up with a buttery yellow feature wall and a strong spotlight. This bathroom design definitely shows just how effective creative lighting can be.
No matter how modest your bathroom, there is almost always a place to create some shelf lighting. It could be added with simple lighting strips or tape, recessed in a wall shelf like this. You might even put a little white lamp on to a shelf. Keep the wattage low, the colour warm and you instantly have a little lighting feature.
