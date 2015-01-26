Bathroom fittings and fixtures

So the time has come to revamp that tired old bathroom, give it some style, some pizazz and finally bring it into the 21st century—but where to start? These days there exists a plethora of possibilities for the modern bathroom. The layout or design of your room might not be changeable, but the fittings and fixtures can offer personalisation and may be the final decorative and functional icing on the cake, creating a room that looks alluring, tranquil, classy or opulent. Consider the style, size, lighting, furniture and additional accoutrements, all of these elements will combine to create your desired look, and with a little careful planning, ensure your space is functional and ready to stand the test of time. If you are working within a budget, a simple update of your fittings or fixtures can offer a much-needed refresh, without the time and money required for a full-blown refurbishment.
Check out the following aesthetically pleasing and highly functional examples below, get creative, and begin your new year with an updated and trendy new bathroom.
For true luxury and a feeling of contemporary opulence, look no further than an updated freestanding bath with modern, glass enclosed rain shower. The inclusion of this stylish bath design in your home will ensure you have a space that is relaxing, modern, tasteful and above all practical. Pair this design with brushed chrome fittings such as a stand-alone bath faucet for intrigue and individuality.
The ultimate in contemporary vanities, this formed stone counter top creates a sense of purity and effortlessness. Combine this design with features shown in the aforementioned image for a space that is truly relaxing, rejuvenating as well as low maintenance, and minimalistic.
If uber-modern and sleek design is not your cup of tea, then consider infusing some classic elements into your refurbished bathroom space. This design incorporates matching texture to the walls and floors consequently infusing a sense of serenity and chic organic style. Add to this design a freestanding ceramic basin, matching bathtub, luxury linens and handmade soaps.
If you are looking for a drastic change to your bathroom space, but do not wish to undertake a full-blown renovation or refurbishment, then consider changing a few key elements in your space. A fresh coat of dark grey or cement-textured paint in addition to a new statement basin can drastically alter the essence and style of your existing space. This unbelievably striking basin with black vanity is a great example of how a seemingly unassuming bathroom fitting such as a basin can act as a central point of interest and inject creativity and individuality. Combine this design with charcoal accessories, plush dark towels and shiny chrome fittings for a quick and impressive update.
This gorgeous bathroom works extremely well in combining a sense of tradition along with a sense of rustic individuality. The vintage mirrors pieced together help to illuminate the space and combined with a freestanding claw-foot tub, and heritage fittings, exude elegance and antique charm. Add to this the elegant marble tiles, contrasting toilet seat and flower stand for a space that is timeless yet updated.
Tried and tested, the mixer tap provides convenience and ease of use, especially in winter when you don’t wish to wash your hands with cold water alone. Consider installing a single spout fitting with a flick mixer tap to your bathroom for a sense of rejuvenation and especially, convenience.
For the feeling of a spa in your own home, consider timber wall panelling to incorporate the sense of steamy hot saunas and the ultimate in relaxation. This example utilises a dark red-brown mahogany style with contrasting white fittings, to evoke a sense of retro modernity, while infusing a sense of cavernous luxury.