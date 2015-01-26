Bathroom fittings and fixtures

So the time has come to revamp that tired old bathroom, give it some style, some pizazz and finally bring it into the 21st century—but where to start? These days there exists a plethora of possibilities for the modern bathroom. The layout or design of your room might not be changeable, but the fittings and fixtures can offer personalisation and may be the final decorative and functional icing on the cake, creating a room that looks alluring, tranquil, classy or opulent. Consider the style, size, lighting, furniture and additional accoutrements, all of these elements will combine to create your desired look, and with a little careful planning, ensure your space is functional and ready to stand the test of time. If you are working within a budget, a simple update of your fittings or fixtures can offer a much-needed refresh, without the time and money required for a full-blown refurbishment.

Check out the following aesthetically pleasing and highly functional examples below, get creative, and begin your new year with an updated and trendy new bathroom.