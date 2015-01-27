Tiled flooring

Tried and truly tested, tiles have stood for generations as a popular, versatile and sensational floor covering—from simple square formations to complex mosaics, tiles of all shapes and sizes offer abundant stylistic options in terms of colour and quality, more so than any of their other flooring counterparts. Commonly constructed from ceramic or stone, floor tiles offer an ample range including marble, stone, cement, glass, slate and, thanks to recent advances in technology, even rubber. As one of the most practical and stylish flooring options for the home it can often seem difficult knowing where to start when it comes to choosing a product that is so varied in terms of style, design, colour, size and durability. To ensure you are not baffled by the bulk of possibilities currently available in today’s market, check out these helpful aesthetic hints below and ensure you select a tile that will not only become a timeless addition to your home, but something stylish, elegant and hard-wearing.