Conversational items for the home

The uncomfortable soiree, the disastrous dinner party, the graceless gathering—we’ve all been there, nervous, sweaty palmed, florid and flushed, floundering through a forced exchange, you and your fellow failing-raconteur muddling over one awkward silence after another, while anxiously waiting for salvation. Finally a guardian angel brings the entree and you quash the discomfort by remarking upon the sweetness of the shrimp. The art of conversation is just that, an art—few of us can say they haven’t had a situation where they have staggered through dialogue, and eventually fallen short with absolutely nothing to say. Fortunately or unfortunately, chitchat is a fundamental element of the party/get together, and if the art of fine, or at least continuous, conversation doesn’t come easily to you, fear not, small talk with strangers can often cause even the most outgoing individual to nose-dive. Fortunately a solution exists, conversational home decor—think interesting pieces of art, intriguing statues or accessories that spice up your interior domestic space and provide numerous options for chitchat and witty repartee.

So say goodbye to lumbering luncheons, troublesome teas or bungling shindigs and take some pointers from the following examples that are sure to get the tongue wagging and the brain buzzing.