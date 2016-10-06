8 creative shelving ideas for tiny homes

When you live in a compact home, you need to think creatively when it comes to your storage and shelving. For most of us, shelving is a perfunctory measure, taken to accommodate literature, trinkets, books, magazines, DVDs, ornaments and more. However, a shelf can be so much more! Instead of letting your cherished accessories languish, collecting dust upon a boring and dull bookshelf, consider something to spruce up your décor and employ a creative shelf that is sure to impress.
To get you started, we’ve collated and gathered 8 examples that we think you’ll love. No longer will your accoutrements and appurtenances be consigned to life on a lacklustre, unoriginal shelf setup—with these designs, they’ll be front row centre! Curious to learn more? Check out these legitimately impressive interior features, and get inspired to install your very own distinctive wall system!
Step aside standard bookshelf, and welcome to this new and inventive design. This set of shelves takes tradition and reinvents it with slanted interior panels, adding interest, creativity and intrigue.
These individual shelves look lovely in any room of the house, and can easily be retrofit to your dwelling’s design and décor. In this example the designers have even included an extra box to hold the home’s visual projector, which sits neatly hidden within.
In this professionally designed space, the interior decorators have opted for a minimal aesthetic. Do you like minimalist design? If the answer is yes, then you are going to adore this super sleek example above. Separate coloured boxes hang on the wall, while each contains an enclosed cupboard area as well.
In this lavish home, we see how a feature wall has utilised its space to include three long and linear shelves. These work handsomely against the timber wall cladding, and beautifully display the owner’s literature.
This shelf system is truly attention-grabbing and would work wonders in a small home. Great for dividing space between rooms, the setup also offers a huge area for all trinkets, accessories and accoutrements.
The under-stair space is often one of the most neglected and disused areas of one’s home. Jazz up your storage, and opt for some shelves that look great and offer a practical design aesthetic too.
Forget light coloured shelving, this season black is the new black! These dark industrial-esque shelves are perfect for holding contrasting white accessories, and work beautifully against the dark charcoal wall hue.
Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Dive head first into a DIY project that will improve your home’s ambience, as well as add some chic storage for your compact abode.
We love this repurposed pallet, which would suit an entrance or hallway, and includes everyone one might need to stay organised!
