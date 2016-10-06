8 creative shelving ideas for tiny homes

When you live in a compact home, you need to think creatively when it comes to your storage and shelving. For most of us, shelving is a perfunctory measure, taken to accommodate literature, trinkets, books, magazines, DVDs, ornaments and more. However, a shelf can be so much more! Instead of letting your cherished accessories languish, collecting dust upon a boring and dull bookshelf, consider something to spruce up your décor and employ a creative shelf that is sure to impress.

To get you started, we’ve collated and gathered 8 examples that we think you’ll love. No longer will your accoutrements and appurtenances be consigned to life on a lacklustre, unoriginal shelf setup—with these designs, they’ll be front row centre! Curious to learn more? Check out these legitimately impressive interior features, and get inspired to install your very own distinctive wall system!