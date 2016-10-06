Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 creative shelving ideas for tiny homes

press profile homify press profile homify
Vipp Shelter, Vipp Vipp Living roomShelves
Loading admin actions …

When you live in a compact home, you need to think creatively when it comes to your storage and shelving. For most of us, shelving is a perfunctory measure, taken to accommodate literature, trinkets, books, magazines, DVDs, ornaments and more. However, a shelf can be so much more! Instead of letting your cherished accessories languish, collecting dust upon a boring and dull bookshelf, consider something to spruce up your décor and employ a creative shelf that is sure to impress.

To get you started, we’ve collated and gathered 8 examples that we think you’ll love.  No longer will your accoutrements and appurtenances be consigned to life on a lacklustre, unoriginal shelf setup—with these designs, they’ll be front row centre! Curious to learn more? Check out these legitimately impressive interior features, and get inspired to install your very own distinctive wall system!

1. A new take on an old style

Apartment in Tomsk, EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN Eclectic style study/office
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN

Apartment in Tomsk

EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN

Step aside standard bookshelf, and welcome to this new and inventive design. This set of shelves takes tradition and reinvents it with slanted interior panels, adding interest, creativity and intrigue.

2. Individual boxes

Wall mounted cabinet hosting HD projector and accessories Finite Solutions Modern media room
Finite Solutions

Wall mounted cabinet hosting HD projector and accessories

Finite Solutions
Finite Solutions
Finite Solutions

These individual shelves look lovely in any room of the house, and can easily be retrofit to your dwelling’s design and décor. In this example the designers have even included an extra box to hold the home’s visual projector, which sits neatly hidden within.

3. Keep it minimal

VISION, Pastoe Pastoe Living roomCupboards & sideboards
Pastoe

VISION

Pastoe
Pastoe
Pastoe

In this professionally designed space, the interior decorators have opted for a minimal aesthetic. Do you like minimalist design? If the answer is yes, then you are going to adore this super sleek example above. Separate coloured boxes hang on the wall, while each contains an enclosed cupboard area as well.

4. Long, linear and luxurious

Transversal Expression, Susanna Cots Interior Design Susanna Cots Interior Design Modern living room
Susanna Cots Interior Design

Transversal Expression

Susanna Cots Interior Design
Susanna Cots Interior Design
Susanna Cots Interior Design

In this lavish home, we see how a feature wall has utilised its space to include three long and linear shelves. These work handsomely against the timber wall cladding, and beautifully display the owner’s literature.

5. Magical matchsticks

Vakwerken, Studio Mieke Meijer Studio Mieke Meijer Living roomCupboards & sideboards
Studio Mieke Meijer

Studio Mieke Meijer
Studio Mieke Meijer
Studio Mieke Meijer

This shelf system is truly attention-grabbing and would work wonders in a small home. Great for dividing space between rooms, the setup also offers a huge area for all trinkets, accessories and accoutrements.

6. Making the most of your stairs

Apartamento de 40m2 en el Raval de Barcelona, Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

The under-stair space is often one of the most neglected and disused areas of one’s home. Jazz up your storage, and opt for some shelves that look great and offer a practical design aesthetic too.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Dark and eye-catching

Vipp shelves Vipp Living roomShelves
Vipp

Vipp shelves

Vipp
Vipp
Vipp

Forget light coloured shelving, this season black is the new black! These dark industrial-esque shelves are perfect for holding contrasting white accessories, and work beautifully against the dark charcoal wall hue.

8. The perfect weekend DIY

Memo- Wandregal aus Europalette, Paletino Paletino Study/officeCupboards & shelving
Paletino

Paletino
Paletino
Paletino

Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Dive head first into a DIY project that will improve your home’s ambience, as well as add some chic storage for your compact abode.

We love this repurposed pallet, which would suit an entrance or hallway, and includes everyone one might need to stay organised!

Did this get you in the mood to decorate and design your home? If you'd like to keep reading, check out: 10 home décor mistakes you're probably making

8 small but charming kitchens
Which creative storage system is your favourite? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks