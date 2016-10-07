Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

16 space-saving solutions for small bedrooms

press profile homify press profile homify
Truckee Residence, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

For most of us, a small bedroom is seen as more of a curse than a blessing. However, a compact sleeping area simply requires a little creativity and innovation to design a seriously stylish boudoir. You are probably shaking your head right now in fervent dispute of this notion, remembering all of the times you have attempted to create a sumptuous bedroom, failing due to the lack of space. Sure, we love a large, luxurious and lavish room, but with a few handy hints, you will be shocked at how easy it is to fashion a functional, fabulous and restful room.

Want to learn more? We’ve gathered 16 examples to prove it, and would love you to check them out with us! Read on, and glean a handful of tips from these professionally designed bedrooms below…

1. Work with those corners! Utilise every area of your room to house beds, storage and more…

Крошка, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ

Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ

2. Recessed wall shelves can replace side tables, adding a spacious and stylish quality to your room

Truckee Residence, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style bedroom
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Truckee Residence

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

3. Need more space for books? Install one of these fab ceiling-mounted shelves that are sophisticated and efficient

CASA TRES, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Eclectic style bedroom
Estudio Meraki

Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki

4. Opt for multi-function beds in a child’s room. This will provide a study area, play room as well as a space to sleep

DORMITORIOS, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

5. Minimalism works! Go simple with your storage and clutter-bust your room to reduce mess build up

Clapham Common Flat 2 YAM Studios Scandinavian style bedroom
YAM Studios

Clapham Common Flat 2

YAM Studios
YAM Studios
YAM Studios

6. Don’t forget your bedhead. Here storage boxes offer ample space for all manner of bedroom accessories

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. To keep everything feeling roomy, floating side tables are a great option!

Bedroom STUDIO[01] LTD Modern style bedroom
STUDIO[01] LTD

Bedroom

STUDIO[01] LTD
STUDIO[01] LTD
STUDIO[01] LTD

8. We adore this compact dresser that opens up with plenty of hidden interior drawers

Private Residence, Master Suite, Koubou Interiors Koubou Interiors Bedroom
Koubou Interiors

Private Residence, Master Suite

Koubou Interiors
Koubou Interiors
Koubou Interiors

9. Where can we get a bed like this? Hidden drawers under the bed provide subtle storage, and an area for bed linen

Betten, Massive Naturmöbel Massive Naturmöbel BedroomBeds & headboards
Massive Naturmöbel

Massive Naturmöbel
Massive Naturmöbel
Massive Naturmöbel

10. Recessed wardrobes avoid feeling cumbersome within a compact bedroom, and look ultra-sleek

homify Nursery/kid's roomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Instead of a standard bed, this sleeping platform is a great storage alternative

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

Do you need assistance with your interior? Chat to a professional and get some expert help to design your room with style and pizzazz.

12. Add space wherever you can. The bedhead, recessed in the wall, as well as low-lying, floating cupboards

Brassworks, Belsize Architects Belsize Architects Modern style bedroom
Belsize Architects

Brassworks

Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects

13. Organisation is the key to success in the small bedroom. Clearly label everything, and keep your items in stylish containers

better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
better.interiors

better.interiors
better.interiors
better.interiors

14. If you are seriously lacking in space, look upwards to provide essential storage space!

casa 10, J J Scandinavian style bedroom
J

J
J
J

15. Want to show off some of your accessories without opting for extra furniture? Choose wall hooks that are practical, stylish and efficient

Проект однокомнатной квартиры 40 м² (раздельная комната), SAZONOVA group SAZONOVA group Dressing room Accessories & decoration
SAZONOVA group

SAZONOVA group
SAZONOVA group
SAZONOVA group

16. Finally, always think a little outside the box, and repurpose, upcycle, transform and modify where possible

homify Rustic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

To keep reading, we recommend: 12 of the best bedroom designs for your home

Let's use your star sign to choose the perfect house
How do you save space in your bedroom? Let us know below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks