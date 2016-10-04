Happy family in the city! A modern Korean home

The attic bedroom has a very unique warm feel. The narrow panel window provides a perfectly framed view of some natural fauna while the ceiling skylights add a whole lot of natural light. Most people focus on the aesthetic benefits of a peaked roof from the outside, but as we can see here, there are a whole lot of benefits to the interior shape of such a roof. The angle adds a definite cosy feel to any space. It's obviously best to use the lowered end for storage where the restricted head-space won't be an issue.

